Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo: October 2024 Editors’ picks for your city views, afternoon teas and shopping hauls By Elina Garone

WILDBEACH Shinjuku Beer garden

Now Until October 31

Find a little piece of white-sand beach in the middle of bustling Tokyo. WILDBEACH Shinjuku offers beers and BBQ in Shinjuku’s Lumine Est. Choose from an extensive beer menu and three course options, including the premium barbecue with T-bone steaks. Enjoy sunsets and starlight at this rooftop-turned-tropical oasis.

▼Address

Lumine Est Shinjuku — R Floor

3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Direct connection from JR Shinjuku Station East Exit

▼Opening Hours

11:00〜22:00

L.O. Food 21:00, Drink 21:30

▼Closed on

Closed according to Lumine Est

▼How to Join

Visit the site to make reservations!

HAIKYUU!! x TOWER RECORDS CAFE

October 24th – November 24th

Step into the world of Haikyuu!! at the Haikyu!! Tower Records Cafe pop-up event. To commemorate the release of the DVD and Blu Ray versions of “Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle” (2024), this limited-time collaboration with Tower Records Cafe offers themed dishes such as Nekoma High’s “Docosahexaenoic acid-Donburi” and Kuroo Tetsuro’s Black Cream Soda. Check out exclusive merchandise and limited-edition items.

▼Location

Tower Records Shibuya — 2F Cafe Space

1-22-14 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

5 minutes from JR Shibuya Station

▼Opening Hours

10:30〜21:00

▼How to Join

Reservations are required. Visit the Tower Records website to secure your spot now!

RADIO EVA 15th Anniversary POP-UP

Now until November 26th

With their concept “Blending Evangelion with everyday life,” RADIO EVA is an official Evangelion project inspired by the legendary anime series. Designing everything from interior design and fashion to bicycles, the brand will celebrate its 15th year this autumn with a pop-up at Tokyo Solamachi. Explore the fusion of design and anime culture and grab some exclusive RADIO EVA gear.

▼Location

Tokyo Solamachi — 3rd Floor, West Yard

1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Direct access from Tokyo Skytree Station

▼Dates

Friday, September 15th, 2024 – Sunday, October 31st, 2024

▼Opening Hours

10:00〜21:00

Sumikko Gurashi Cafe 2024 Pop-up

Now until November 4th

Recharge your batteries at the cute and cozy Sumikko Gurashi Pop-up Cafe. This themed dining experience offers adorable dishes inspired by your favorite Sumikko characters. This pop-up is intended to introduce their new character, Ebiten, a shrimp tempura who dreams of becoming a pop star. With whimsical main courses like the Angelic Sumikko Curry Rice to charming desserts like the Sumikko Parfait, every item on the menu is sure to bring a smile to your face.

▼Location

Tokyo Skytree Town Solamachi — 1st Floor, Tower Yard

1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

2-minute walk from Tokyo Skytree Station (Tobu Skytree Line), Main Exit

2-minute walk from Oshiage Station (Hanzomon Line, Keisei Line, Toei Asakusa Line), Exit B3 or A2

▼Opening Hours

10:00〜21:45

▼How to Join

Reservations are required! Visit the Sumikko Gurashi Cafe website to secure your table and enjoy.

