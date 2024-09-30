October 1, 2024
Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo: October 2024
By Elina Garone
WILDBEACH Shinjuku Beer garden
Now Until October 31
Find a little piece of white-sand beach in the middle of bustling Tokyo. WILDBEACH Shinjuku offers beers and BBQ in Shinjuku’s Lumine Est. Choose from an extensive beer menu and three course options, including the premium barbecue with T-bone steaks. Enjoy sunsets and starlight at this rooftop-turned-tropical oasis.
▼Address
Lumine Est Shinjuku — R Floor
3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Direct connection from JR Shinjuku Station East Exit
▼Opening Hours
11:00〜22:00
L.O. Food 21:00, Drink 21:30
▼Closed on
Closed according to Lumine Est
▼How to Join
Visit the site to make reservations!
HAIKYUU!! x TOWER RECORDS CAFE
October 24th – November 24th
Step into the world of Haikyuu!! at the Haikyu!! Tower Records Cafe pop-up event. To commemorate the release of the DVD and Blu Ray versions of “Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle” (2024), this limited-time collaboration with Tower Records Cafe offers themed dishes such as Nekoma High’s “Docosahexaenoic acid-Donburi” and Kuroo Tetsuro’s Black Cream Soda. Check out exclusive merchandise and limited-edition items.
▼Location
Tower Records Shibuya — 2F Cafe Space
1-22-14 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
5 minutes from JR Shibuya Station
▼Opening Hours
10:30〜21:00
▼How to Join
Reservations are required. Visit the Tower Records website to secure your spot now!
RADIO EVA 15th Anniversary POP-UP
Now until November 26th
With their concept “Blending Evangelion with everyday life,” RADIO EVA is an official Evangelion project inspired by the legendary anime series. Designing everything from interior design and fashion to bicycles, the brand will celebrate its 15th year this autumn with a pop-up at Tokyo Solamachi. Explore the fusion of design and anime culture and grab some exclusive RADIO EVA gear.
▼Location
Tokyo Solamachi — 3rd Floor, West Yard
1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Direct access from Tokyo Skytree Station
▼Dates
Friday, September 15th, 2024 – Sunday, October 31st, 2024
▼Opening Hours
10:00〜21:00
Sumikko Gurashi Cafe 2024 Pop-up
Now until November 4th
Recharge your batteries at the cute and cozy Sumikko Gurashi Pop-up Cafe. This themed dining experience offers adorable dishes inspired by your favorite Sumikko characters. This pop-up is intended to introduce their new character, Ebiten, a shrimp tempura who dreams of becoming a pop star. With whimsical main courses like the Angelic Sumikko Curry Rice to charming desserts like the Sumikko Parfait, every item on the menu is sure to bring a smile to your face.
▼Location
Tokyo Skytree Town Solamachi — 1st Floor, Tower Yard
1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
2-minute walk from Tokyo Skytree Station (Tobu Skytree Line), Main Exit
2-minute walk from Oshiage Station (Hanzomon Line, Keisei Line, Toei Asakusa Line), Exit B3 or A2
▼Opening Hours
10:00〜21:45
▼How to Join
Reservations are required! Visit the Sumikko Gurashi Cafe website to secure your table and enjoy.
