Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo June 2024 Pop-up stores to stay indoors in rainy season By Amika Hongo Rodgers and Nick Gericke

Coffee Talk Cafe POP-UP Store

June 1 – 30

Credit: Parco Art

Stop by the Coffee Talk Cafe in Shibuya Parco to enjoy hibiscus tea or creative inventions like “Galahad” and “Blue Lightning” inspired by the popular anime game Coffee Talk. On top of an authentic interior design, the game characters come to life with the AR function of your smartphone while the official game soundtrack plays in the background. After stocking up on Coffee Talk merchandise, check out the rest of the Parco department building where you can find the Pokemon store, Nintendo store, and many more!

Quattro Labo, Parco15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

11 am – 9 pm

Reservation: ¥500

art.parco.jp

Wildside Yohji Yamamoto

9 June – 17 July 2024

Credit: Yohji Yamamoto

For all you fashionistas who love collecting extravagant clothing, this upcoming pop-up store by Yohji Yamamoto is worth putting on your to-do list. The store will offer a selection of the brand’s designs in addition to pieces in collaboration with other Japanese designers, and iconic brands such as Hysteric Glamour, giving the overall essence of 1960s-80s pop culture with the laid-back charm of casual American styles. If a piece catches your eye, all purchases come with a complimentary gift such as a bag and fun stickers!

Roppongi Hills Hillside, 2nd Floor (Hills Box exhibition space)

6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

11 am – 8 pm

yohjiyamamoto.co.jp

Mofusand Mofumofu Cafe

25 April – 30 June

Credit: Mofusand

You might have seen these cute cats already if you spent some time in Japan. Whether it’s a keychain, T-shirt or stationery, mofusand enjoys great popularity. This themed cafe resembles a fruit and vegetable market and offers refreshingly green meals perfect for the late spring season. Liven up your Instagram feed with the cute and fluffy characters at this cafe.

Box Cafe & Space, B3F Omotesando Hills

4-12-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11:15 am – 8 pm

Free admission (paying for reservation recommended)

mofusandmarche.th-cafe.jp

“Studio Haneul” x Sanrio Characters POP-UP STORE held at Don Quijote

June 1 – until stock runs out

Credit: Sanrio

Sanrio fans and friends, don’t miss these new limited edition items at Don Quijote. With a soft pastel picnic theme, they’re perfect for the upcoming summer season. With everyday items such as bags, hair accessories and keychains, there are various collectibles to get your hands on.

Pop-up sections located in all Don Quijote shops around Japan

Free Admission

donki.com

Pochacco x PARCO 35th Anniversary POP-UP STORE

May 23 – June 16

Credit: Sanrio

Come out to Chofu to celebrate the anniversary of the Parco department store and Sanrio’s beloved puppy, Pochacco. For this special occasion, there will be a Pop-up store selling goods with illustrations specially created for this event. There will be a wide array of merchandise, including practical tote bags in various sizes, small collectibles like keychains, badges, and postcards, stylish apparel and even skateboard decks. Aside from shopping, an exhibition will display illustrations made throughout Pochacco’s life. A must-see for Sanrio fans!

1-38-1 Kojimacho, Chofu-shi

+81-42-489-5111

Free admission

chofu.parco.jp

LOVE by MarchAprilMay

May 29 – June 22

Credit: LOVE by MarchAprilMay

Take a step back from fast fashion and relax at this pop-up store. LOVE by MarchAprilMay is a nomadic store that wants to promote sustainable clothing. Pieces are released gradually according to the season, without sales, to maintain their value and ensure a long lifecycle as vintage clothing. The clothes are made with the idea of perfection in imperfection and the current concept is “clothes to wear in spring – clothes to wait for spring” embracing their longevity. Make sure to get your next piece here and engage in a slow fashion approach.

11 am – 9 pm

4F SKWAT Shibuya Parco

15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

Free Admission

shibuya.parco.jp

@love_by_marchaprilmay

Check out this month’s events for more ideas: What’s Happening in Tokyo This June?