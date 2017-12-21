Metropolis Magazine

Metropolis is happy to announce our new METROPRINT printing service.

Metroprint offers printing support with special services and price points tailormade for diplomatic business. We have the technology, the team and the experience to deliver what you need within 120 minutes to 36 hours (depending on size of order). Our service is now being offered complete with English support. Friendly English/Japanese speaking customer support staff can guide you through the ordering process.

 

Business cards

Brochures

Clearfiles

Folders

Flyers

Invitations

Letterhead envelopes

Pamphlets

Postcards

Posters

 

Please contact us at:

8F Nishi-Azabu Sonic Bldg.
3-2-12 Nishi-Azabu, Minato-Ku
Tokyo 106-0031
Tel: 03-4588-2277
print@metropolisjapan.com

 