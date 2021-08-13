I’ve little use for lazy “horror” movies that rely solely on violence and gore. But I do appreciate those that get under your skin and into your head through atmosphere and sheer eeriness.

Such a movie is this little slow-burn, haunted-house creeper by Japanese/Australian filmmaker Natalie Erika James (Upgrade), in which a grandmother, a daughter and a granddaughter (Robyn Nevin, Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote, all excellent) try to understand and control an evil presence that seems to run in the family. This claustrophobic construct of intergenerational trauma, the heartbreak of dementia and familial guilt is the feel-dread movie of the week.

I did not see coming the unique, cathartic ending. Well worth a look. (89 min)

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Love movies? Also check out our other reviews:

The Suicide Squad

F9: The Fast Saga

Let Him Go