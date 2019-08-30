September Community News & Events

September 8

TELL Tokyo Tower Climb

In anticipation of World Suicide Prevention Day, TELL, one of Japan’s leading mental health nonprofits, poses a challenge to Tokyoites: walk, march or run up all 300 meters of the Tokyo Tower. Through endurance events at the world’s most famous buildings, TELL encourages athletes to “take a step” to remove stigmas around mental health. All proceeds go towards suicide prevention. Individuals and corporate, school or community cups are encouraged to register.

7:30am – 11am

¥4,000 (Discounts for children and teams)

Tokyo Tower

4-2-8 Shiba Park, Minato-ku

Akabanebashi

telljp.com

September 14 – 16

Tahiti Festa

The Tahiti Festa in Odaiba is a three-day fiesta featuring authentic food, drink, song and dance native to the French Polynesian island. Being one of Japan’s largest Tahitian events, live performances by Tahitian musicians and dance troupes, traditional cuisine as well as goods such as apparel and jewelry are just a few of the many experiences one can expect to find. The festival first emerged in 2008 and has been attracting both tourists and Japanese locals annually ever since.

11am – 9pm

Free

Odaiba VenusFort

1-3-15, Aomi, Koto-ku

Tokyo Teleport

tahiti.co.jp

September 28 – September 29

Namaste India Festival 2019

The Namaste India Festival returns to Yoyogi Park this month, bringing with it a culturally enriching experience that caters to all. Traditional performances are scheduled all day on both Saturday and Sunday so that everyone can enjoy all of the fun and festivities offered. Popular food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the weekend, with cuisine represented from throughout India, especially dishes from the Northern region of India. A large number of stalls will be selling saree, jewelry and other popular Indian fashion.

10am – 8pm

Free

Yoyogi Park Events Square

2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

Yoyogi-koen

indofestival.com

September 27 – 29

Czech Festival

From elegant indigo-dyed textiles to carefully crafted wooden toys and Bohemia crystal, immerse yourself in Czech culture in the heart of Harajuku. Aside from the many stalls, there will also be workshops teaching traditional skills like painting, paper doll making and creating folklore jewelry. For literature fans, don’t miss the lecture about Prague as a capital of the arts in the 20th century by translator and professor Kenichi Abe, and food lovers, make sure to try the bramboracky (savory potato pancakes) and assortment of Czech beers and fruity wines.

10am – 9pm

Free

Harajuku Quest Hall

1-13-14 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Harajuku

czechrepublic.jp



September 21 – 22

China Festival

Summer may be winding down but Yoyogi Park’s lineup of international festivals isn’t, with China Festival 2019 promising to deliver the largest cultural exchange festival between the two countries in Japan. China Festival showcases the rich cultural milieu of the middle kingdom in an explosive mix of food, music, arts and dance with prolific jazz composer Wei Wei Wuu set to perform. Table tennis, a spice rally and a direct video feed into Ueno Zoo’s panda enclosure⁠ — September spotlights the beauty of Japan’s westerly neighbour.

10am – 8pm

Free

Yoyogi Park Events Square

2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

Yoyogi-koen

chinafes.net



September 4

American Stylish BBQ

Love cowboys? American-style barbeque? Views of Tokyo Bay? Odaiba’s weber PARK at the top of Aqua City is an interactive barbeque eatery where customers can browse and buy products from the famed grill company and even learn from top chefs at the Grill Academy. This September, they welcome an American cowboy who will demonstrate his grilling skills as he recalls stories of his life back home. You can join in on the cooking and dine on delicious beef and pork. If there are a large number of applicants, a lottery will be held.

6:30pm – 9pm

¥2,000

weber PARK

1-7-1 Daiba, Minato-ku

Daiba

weberpark.com/index_us.html

September 1

Malaysia MAKAN Festival

What better way to experience Malaysian culture than through your stomach? The fourth iteration of the Malaysia MAKAN Fest brings dishes like nasi lemak (coconut rice), cendol (a delectable shaved ice) and otak otak (grilled fishcake) to the Yokohama seaside. Vendors offer over 100 products, including curry powders, coconut milk and holy-grail sea cucumber creams. Visitors can attend workshops for handkerchief-making and beautiful batik illustration. To boot, the festivities involve a quiz competition, cultural talks and a Malaysian pop performance.

11am – 5pm

Free

Zou-no-hana Terrace

1-1 Kaigan-dori, Naka-ku, Yokohama

Nihon-Odori

malaysianfood.org



September 14 – 16

Festival Na Hiwahiwa Hawaii

Top prize winners at Merrie Monarch, a hula competition on Easter Island, and the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, the so-called Grammys of Hawaiian music, come to Tokyo, bringing only the best of hula and Hawaiian performance. Not only do dances encompass traditional and modern styles, but the lineup includes Miss Aloha Hula and the trio Keauhou, whose retro sound recalls the island’s musical traditions. This year, the festival introduces a new stage, “Na Khiva,” which the audience can enjoy from three sides. Ticket prices vary, so check the festival website to select a seat.

Check website for times and prices

Tokyo Dome City Hall

3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku

Suidobashi

nahiwa.com



September 1

Yokohama RUM Festival

With humble roots in West Indian plantations in the 16th century, rum has quickly taken over the world as a premium spirit and the base for many a cocktail. Marrying the laid back sounds of the southern shores with the fruits of the age of discovery, the 12th annual Yokohama RUM festival promises a selection of over 100 hundred rums for free tasting and a fully stocked cocktail bar. So grab a daiquiri, relax and enjoy the last of the summer rum.

3pm – 9pm

Advance ¥2000

Nippon Maru Memorial Park

2-1-1 Nishi-ku Minato Mirai, Yokohama

Sakuragicho

yokohamajapan.com

September 29

Tokyo Vegan Gourmet Festival

Held five times a year, with tens of thousands of visitors, this is Tokyo’s largest plant-based food festival. Epicures enjoy stalls that don’t use any animal products and proudly display the ingredients in their foodstuffs — many dishes are organic, macrobiotic, raw and good for the body and soul. Some 70 vendors will come to Kiba Park, so visitors can satisfy any kind of craving, from organic beer to vegan cutlets, burgers, gyoza and sushi. Dairy and egg-free pastries are also available.

10am – 4pm

Free

Kiba Park

4-6-1 Hirano, Koto-ku

Kiba

vegefes.com

Sep 7 – 8

Afro American Caribbean Festa

A celebration for all genders, ages and nationalities, the African-American-Caribbean Festival is an opportunity to experience vibrant Afro-Caribbean cultures through food, drink, dance, music and more. Not only can visitors indulge in delicious beer, coffee, skewers and other delicacies from Africa, the U.S. and the Caribbean, a live stage will also be bringing together manifold national traditions, with dancers representing Colombia to Cameroon, as well as reggae and hip-hop performers. The market is just as diverse, offering accessories, clothing and even a hair-styling corner.

10am – 9pm

Free

Keyaki Street, Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

Harajuku

grandprix.africa-info.jp



Sep 7

Blacklist Summer White Party

Do you need a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the big city? Well, look no further because BLACKLIST is offering you an intoxicating escape from your daily stress with a night of music, BBQ and drinks galore from dusk until dawn. The event is located PLUSTOKYO which has one of the biggest rooftop terraces in central Tokyo. And as for the dress code? All white and no exceptions. So join in on the fun and kick your heels up. For free entrance, click “Going” on the Facebook event page.

9am – 5pm

Free

PLUSTOKYO

1-8-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Ginza-Itchome

blacklisttokyo.com

Sep 7 – Sep 8

Samba Carnival Japan 2019

The Samba Carnival festival is an annual event organized and hosted by Brazilian community members who are currently residing in Japan. The event was created with the intention of bringing people from all over the world together to experience Brazilian customs and culture. The event will use a live stage to feature traditional dance and fashion shows for audiences to soak up. Delicious food and drinks and market goods unique to Brazil will also be readily available during the two-day event.

10 am – 9pm

Free

Keyaki Street, Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

Harajuku

aaccej.jp

