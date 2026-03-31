Shibuya to Introduce ¥2,000 Littering Fines and Mandatory Trash Bins for Restaurants Shibuya City will introduce on-the-spot littering fines By Metropolis

Shibuya City will introduce on-the-spot littering fines and require certain food businesses to install trash bins as part of a revised city ordinance aimed at tackling the district’s growing waste problem.

The update to the Ordinance for Creating a Clean Shibuya Together will take effect April 1, 2026, with littering fines scheduled to begin June 1 after a short public awareness period.

Image Credit: y-studio

On-the-Spot Littering Fines Begin in June

Under the new rules, anyone caught littering anywhere in Shibuya can be issued a ¥2,000 administrative fine. City patrol staff will be able to collect the fine immediately, with cashless payment options available. Officials note that these are administrative fines rather than criminal penalties.

To support enforcement, the city plans to deploy patrol staff capable of assisting visitors in English, Chinese and Korean, reflecting Shibuya’s large international visitor base.

Restaurants Required to Install Trash Bins

The ordinance also introduces a new requirement for food and beverage retailers to install trash bins, particularly in high-traffic areas around Shibuya Station, Harajuku Station and Ebisu Station.

Businesses that fail to comply after warnings and official notices could face fines of up to ¥50,000.

Ever wondered why Japan has so few trash cans? Click here to find out.

A Response to Surging Visitor Numbers

“Shibuya is an international city visited by people from around the world,” said Ken Hasebe. “While we take pride in that vibrancy, we also have a responsibility to protect the urban environment. Through this revision, we’ve clarified the rules and created a system that allows appropriate action to be taken immediately when violations occur.”

The move comes as Shibuya struggles with the side effects of its popularity. Although the ward’s resident population is around 240,000, daytime crowds regularly exceed double that number, and visitor numbers have surged since the pandemic.

Until now, the city has largely relied on encouraging people to take their trash home, a common etiquette practice across Japan. But officials say the recent spike in foot traffic—especially around stations and nightlife districts—has made awareness campaigns alone insufficient.

With the revised ordinance, the city hopes clearer rules and stronger enforcement will help maintain Shibuya’s reputation as one of Tokyo’s most vibrant districts—without the litter.

Learn how improper trash sorting has even fueled xenophobia and resistance to welcoming international residents.