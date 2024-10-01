Shibuya Street Drinking Ban Starts Today Day one of Dry Shibuya By Elina Garone

Starting today, Shibuya will begin a year-round ban on street drinking.

Over the years, Shibuya city has become a notorious spot for street drinkers. In Halloween of 2018, an out-of-control crowd of drunks was arrested for flipping over a truck. Since then, the city has prohibited street drinking on peak festivities such as Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

Exhausted by incessant noise and garbage concerns, however, Shibuya city has decided to extend this policy to the full year. They will also be expanding the map of prohibited zones, which will include, among other street drinking hotspots, Miyashita Park. As of now, there are no penalties set for offenders of these policies.

During COVID, when the government placed temporary restrictions on selling alcohol in restaurants, many instead took their drinks to the streets. Now, as the country sees a surge in tourism, it appears that tourists have also joined the party. According to the Shibuya municipal government, an average of 158 people per day were warned for public drinking in the month of April, over 70% of which were foreigners.

The local government of Shinjuku has followed Shibuya’s example, announcing a street drinking ban during Halloween. As tourism continues to rise, we may expect an increase in measures throughout Tokyo designed to resolve tensions between tourists and locals.

