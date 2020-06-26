A notorious Ohio skinhead, sporting horrid facial tattoos and steeped from birth in the mindless tenets of neo-Nazi white supremacy, one day turns his back on all the hatred and racism that has defined his life, and with the help of a black activist and a good woman strives to leave his criminal, ultra-right “family.” Not that easy. Based on a true story.

The versatile Jamie Bell, who has come a long way from the ballet-dancing tweener in Billy Elliot, carries the movie and is well supported by Danielle Macdonald, Mike Colter and a great Vera Farmiga cast against type as a threatening mama-Nazi.

Not an easy sit, but certainly relevant, even offering a ray of hope in these troubled times.

(118 min)