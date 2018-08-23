/>

LAPIS Tokyo Special Offer
Don't miss out on this massive blowout just as the summer turns

By | Posted on August 23, 2018

Calling the attention of all of our wonderful readers: we have a treat for you! LAPIS Tokyo, one of Ginza’s top clubs, will soon be celebrating its one-year anniversary. Over two weekends, musicians including Honey C, DJ Kaori, Havana Brown and Alexandra Stan—remember the wildly popular summer hit Mr. Saxobeat—will be setting the mood for this massive end-of-summer blowout.

Here’s what’s in it for you:

  • Ladies get free entry plus TWO drinks
  • Men pay ¥2,000 (down from ¥3,500) also with TWO drinks

To qualify for the discount you must either:

  • Show our weekly e-mail newsletter at the door (subscribe here)
  • Show a Metropolis post on Facebook or Instagram

LAPIS Tokyo Ginza Club Anniversary Party DJ

LAPIS Tokyo Club Ginza Dance DJ Music Party

1st Anniversary Party: 08/24– 08/25

08/24 (8pm – 5am) Friday Special Guests: Honey C, DJ Carisma, Amen
08/25 (8pm – 5am) Saturday Special Guest: Havana Brown

1st Anniversary After Party: 08/31 – 09/01

08/31 (8pm – 5am) Special Guest: Alexandra Stan
09/01 (8pm – 5am) Special Guest: DJ Kaori

LAPIS TOKYO
111 leisure building B1F/1F
4-2-17 Ginza, Chuo-ku
Tel: 03-6228-6516
lapis-tokyo.net

 