Calling the attention of all of our wonderful readers: we have a treat for you! LAPIS Tokyo, one of Ginza’s top clubs, will soon be celebrating its one-year anniversary. Over two weekends, musicians including Honey C, DJ Kaori, Havana Brown and Alexandra Stan—remember the wildly popular summer hit Mr. Saxobeat—will be setting the mood for this massive end-of-summer blowout.

Here’s what’s in it for you:

Ladies get free entry plus TWO drinks

Men pay ¥2,000 (down from ¥3,500) also with TWO drinks

To qualify for the discount you must either:

Show our weekly e-mail newsletter at the door (subscribe here)

Show a Metropolis post on Facebook or Instagram

1st Anniversary Party: 08/24– 08/25

08/24 (8pm – 5am) Friday Special Guests: Honey C, DJ Carisma, Amen

08/25 (8pm – 5am) Saturday Special Guest: Havana Brown

1st Anniversary After Party: 08/31 – 09/01

08/31 (8pm – 5am) Special Guest: Alexandra Stan

09/01 (8pm – 5am) Special Guest: DJ Kaori

LAPIS TOKYO

111 leisure building B1F/1F

4-2-17 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Tel: 03-6228-6516

lapis-tokyo.net