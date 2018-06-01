The Florida Project

Indie director extraordinaire Sean Baker follows his gutsy Tangerine, an iPhone-shot comedy/drama about transgender sex workers, with another insightful tale of those subsisting on the fringes of society, people most of us don’t even see. This one is viewed through the determinedly optimistic eyes of six-year-old Moonee (a standout Brooklynn Prince), who lives on the edge with her dropout, dangerously unfit mother (Bria Vinaite) in a garish, purple-hued budget motel in the shadow of Disney World, managed by the stern but caring Bobby (Willem Dafoe). A blend of fantasy and reality that will stay with you. (111 min)