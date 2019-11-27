A fight to defend his wife lands a decorated Special Ops soldier (Joel Kinneman) in the clink. The FBI, represented by Clive Owen and Rosamund Pike, offers him early release if he’ll become an undercover informant. Things get complicated when he is ordered to voluntarily violate parole to go back to jail, where he can use his unique skill set to take down a mob kingpin. What could go wrong? Well, everything, and soon the guy is caught between the goons, the cops and the feds, leading to a preposterous but highly entertaining jailbreak. If you’re in the mood for a gritty crime potboiler, you could do worse.

113 min, Nov 29