After Cecilia’s abusive and hugely wealthy tech-genius husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide, she starts to pick up subtle hints that he may still somehow be around and making evil, unseen plans.. Of course no one believes her and she begins to teeter on the brink of madness.

Regular readers know that horror movies are not my favorite. But that’s only because so many these days lazily rely overmuch on spatter-slasher ultraviolence. A truly scary movie creates the horror in your mind, your imagination. One such is this latest version of The Invisible Man (H.G. Wells’s 1897 serialized story has been adapted a few dozen times into movies, radio shows and graphic novels). The writer/director is Leigh Whannel, who made the equally effective alt-horror indie Upgrade.

But the main reason to catch this spare, elegant creeper is the magnetic Elizabeth Moss (“Mad Men,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) in a fierce, raw and harrowing performance, a career best. I’d watch it again for her contribution alone. Think Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs. Satisfying if slightly over-the-top conclusion.

(124 min)