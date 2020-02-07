The Peanut Butter Falcon

Zak, a young man with Down Syndrome (Zack Gottsagen), escapes the retirement home he’s been parked in with the aim of making his way to a pro wrestling school and the realization of a long-held dream. On his way he crosses paths with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf, never better) a small-time outlaw running from some really mean punks, who grudgingly takes Zak under his wing.

Well, of course they bond. The story here is far from original, but it’s a great ride watching the charm with which it unfolds. They catch fish, drink whiskey, build a raft. And when caregiver Eleanor (Dakota Johnson) finally catches up with them, they convince her to come along, too.

This is just a lovely little film. Directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz refuse to condescend to their subject and have fashioned a warm, refreshing and involving story that rings true. And the spirited Gottsagen constantly delights with his natural comic timing. A must-see.

February 7 (97 min)