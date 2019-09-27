Tokyo isn’t short of places offering nomihodai (all-you-can-drink) deals but most come with a time limit of only a couple of hours in which to enjoy the drinks, leading to a desperate dash to ‘get your money’s worth’. On top of that, the menu itself can often have an uninspiring and limited range of options from which to choose from.

Going against this established model, The Public Stand’s network of bars offer a deal that is hard to ignore if you’re looking to do some serious drinking: all-you-can-drink for a single, reasonably priced fee that is valid all night. No more worrying about the individual prices of drinks or inadvertently racking up an expensive bill by the end of the evening. Special discounts are on offer for those who want to start their drinking early (arriving before 8pm on the day) — women can drink for just ¥500 (¥1,000 at other times) and men between ¥2,000 and ¥2,500 (between ¥3,000 and ¥3,500* at other times) — and a further discount is available for those who arrive with a lady friend to drink with.

Sweetening the deal is the 100 plus different drinks on the all-you-can-drink menu. From beer to wine to cocktails (and non-alcoholic options) there is plenty of opportunity to be adventurous with your choices and ordering is a breeze thanks to the friendly and knowledgeable staff. There are also individually priced options such as bottled beer, energy drink cocktails and various liquor shots amongst others.

The Public Stand has seven bars across Tokyo, all located within the capital’s major nightlife hotspots such as Shibuya and Ikebukuro. From September a brand new location will also open in Yokohama Nishiguchi — the swanky new setting provides a great place to revel in the vibrant atmosphere that this part of town has to offer.



The clean, comfortable social environment encourages communication with fellow drinkers, making it easy to meet and make new friends. Some locations even offer various games to help encourage this such as receiving a playing card and winning a free shot should you find a member of the opposite sex who has the same card as you. With Rugby World Cup 2019 games being broadcast live throughout September and October, expect an even more fun and frenzied time as fans from across the different countries turn out to cheer their team on.

A receipt and a black light ink stamp upon entry not only lets you freely come and go — good for popping out for a quick bite between drinks — but it also lets you change things up and drink at any of the locations for a reduced entry fee (¥1,000 for men and free for women) throughout the night. All of The Public Stand’s bars are elegantly designed, each with their own individual twists to the interior. The contrast between the more traditional bar-like tones of the Ginza branch, for example, with the more colorful stylings of the Shinjuku Yasukuni-dori location add to the appeal of embarking on a Tokyo Public Stand bar crawl, soaking up the different ambience of each area and doing so without breaking the bank.

*All prices not including tax

The Public Stand

Minamisaiwai Bld. F1

Nishi-ward, Minamisaiwai 2-9

Kanagawa, Yokohama-city

6pm – 5am

045-442-9040

public-stand.com