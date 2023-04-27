APRIL 24 – JULY 3

Pikachu Afternoon Tea

The Strings Omotesando is hosting its first afternoon tea, and it’s Pikachu themed. At Cafe & Dining ZelkovA you’ll be surrounded by cute motifs and decorations of (let’s face it) everyone’s favorite electric Pokemon. Spend a fun afternoon stimulating your five senses with the creative and playful menu inspired by Pikachu, such as macaroons with Pikachu’s iconic pattern, electricity-inspired quiche with Japanese pepper powder for a crunchy texture, a special dessert menu and so much more.

(Prices Vary)

Cafe & Dining ZelkovA

3-6-8 Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku

strings-hotel.jp

MAY 3 – 4

Cambodia Festival

Since 2015, the Cambodia Festival has grown to become Japan’s largest event celebrating Cambodian culture, attracting over 100,000 visitors every year. This two-day event will be jam-packed with things to do and see. 70 booths will be available offering authentic Cambodian cuisine like Angkor Beer and miscellaneous goods, as well as a variety of stage programs and live performances you don’t want to miss out on.

Free Entry

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

cambodiafestival.com

MAY 4

Tokyo Sea Life Park Free Admission Day

Tokyo Sea Life Park is home to over 650 species of aquatic life. The park was specifically designed to recreate habitats from around the world and even has a 2,200 ton donut-shaped tank where visitors can watch bluefin tunas swim. Free Admission Day occurs three times per year, with one such day falling on Greenery Day (May 4). As the park does not have parking facilities, visitors are encouraged to take public transportation on busy days.

Free Entry

Tokyo Sea Life Park

6-2-3 Rinkaicho, Edogawa-ku

tokyo-zoo.net

MAY 13 – 14

Sichuan Festival 2023

Discover the delicious flavors of the Chengdu local cuisine at the Sichuan Festival, with this year’s focus on the famous Mapo Tofu dish, known for its spicy kick. Attracting around a total of 400,000 people from 2017 to 2022, this culinary experience was created in part with the Sichuan Cuisine Project by Chairman Masamichi Nakagawa, who was captivated by Chengdu cuisine during his four-year stay in the region. 15 restaurants will be participating, so there will be plenty to choose from. There won’t be a rice booth, so don’t forget to bring your own.

Free Entry

Nakano Central Park

4-10-2 Nakano, Nakano-ku

https://meiweisichuan.jp/

MAY 19-21

Sanja Matsuri

The Sensoji Temple Festival is one of Tokyo’s three Great Shinto Festivals, celebrating to honor the temple’s three founders. The festival’s main attraction is the 100 portable shrines that symbolically carry kami (god, deity, objects of reverence and respect), bestowing good fortune upon the local businesses and residents. As the Japanese drums and flutes create a lively atmosphere throughout the festival grounds, the 2 million visitors participating in the three-day festival can also indulge in festive games and food stalls. The highly anticipated event will have special features starting on Friday where priests, geisha, musicians and dancers adorned in Edo-period outfits participate in the Daigyoretsu parade. Then on Saturday, the neighborhood mikoshi (sacred religious palanquin) travels through the local neighborhood to be blessed at Sensoji Temple before being paraded to bring good luck.



Free Entry

Sensoji Temple

2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku

MAY 20-21

Design Festa vol. 57

Celebrate the diverse art world with talented artists and craftsmen at Design Festa vol. 57, where you can look at amazing works of art and meet and with the creative minds behind them. Since its launch in 1994, this event has hosted thousands of artists, including international artists from various corners of the globe, displaying their unique creations across different artistic genres. 6,500 booths with artists varying in experience will be participating, so show your support by purchasing their exquisite work, enjoying live art performances, and participating in workshops to enhance your creativity.

Advance one-day ticket ¥ 800 / Advance two-day ticket ¥ 1,500 / Same-day ticket ¥ 1,000

Tokyo Big Sight West & South Hall

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

designfesta.com

MAY 27 – 28

Laos Festival 2023

Since its inception in 2007, Laofes has been an annual celebration of Laotian culture, where visitors can experience authentic Laotian cuisine, beverages, handicrafts, and other goods for sale. A wide range of workshops will be available, such as Laotian language lessons, traditional dances, and cooking techniques. The festival also features the traditional Laotian ceremony of Bahi to invoke happiness, Lao dance performances, and shows presented by both Laos and Japanese artists. With a commitment to environmental consciousness, Laofes will provide eco stations located throughout the event grounds in hopes of becoming the cleanest festival in Japan.

Free Entry

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

laos-festival.jp