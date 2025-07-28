Things to Do in Tokyo in August The rundown of the best events in Tokyo this August By Joe Pinner

Tokyo Vibes Vol. 7: Art + DJs

August 2

Credit: @walker_vii on Instagram

A three‑floor arts and music mash‑up in Nihonbashi, Tokyo Vibes Vol. 7 brings together local DJs, visual artists, and laid‑back summer energy. Between 5pm and 10:30pm the A.I.R Building buzzes with beats from artists like Eden Kai and Coolthanksbro, alongside immersive installations and pop‑up creators. Food stalls serve snacks and craft brews to keep you going throughout the night. With minimal crowds, casual vibes, and a friendly crowd, it’s a solid pick for a summer evening with good music and conversation under the city lights.



When: 5pm – 10:30pm

Where: The A.I.R Building

Address: 3-2-8 Nihonbashihoncho, Chuo-ku

Price: ¥2,500

Website:instagram.com/tokyovibes.jp

Geek Out at One Piece Day 2025

August 9 – August 10

One Piece Day ’25 hits Tokyo Big Sight over August 9 and 10, marking its fourth year as a must‑see fan fest. Day 1 focuses on exhibits and merchandise—especially the pop‑up shop open only from 3pm to 5pm—so fans line up early to grab exclusive items tied to the Elbaph Arc. Day 2 ramps up with stage events, Q&A panels, fan game corners, and the “7th One Piece Knowledge King Battle”. With themed installations, bounty hunt games, and surprise guest appearances, it’s full‑on fan immersion. Be sure to register with One Piece Base Crew for the lottery ticket and wander the South Exhibition Halls for exhibits, merch, and cosplay magic.



When: Aug 9: 3pm – 5pm (shop), exhibit 5pm – 8pm; Aug 10: 9am – 6pm

Where: Tokyo Big Sight (South Exhibition Halls 1–3)

Address: 3‑11‑1 Ariake, Koto‑ku

Price: Varies (lottery ticket via BASE CREW)

Website:onepiece-day.onepiece-base.com

Dive into the Fukagawa Festival

August 15

Credit: Edomura no Tokuzo on Wikimedia Commons

The Fukagawa Hachiman Matsuri, at Tomioka Hachiman‑gu Shrine, is Tokyo’s wettest festival on August 15. Since 1642, mikoshi carriers have marched through Koto‑ku streets, splashing each other (and spectators) with purification water as they parade the portable shrines. The thud of taiko drums and chants echo through narrow alleys as women, men, and teens shoulder the shrines amid laughter and splashes. It’s loud, spirited, and humid—bring a change of clothes and prepare to get drenched.

When: Around 10am – 5pm (main parades mid‑afternoon)

Where: Tomioka Hachiman‑gu Shrine

Address: 2‑17‑3 Shirakawa, Koto‑ku

Price: Free



Watch Meiji Jingu Gaien Fireworks & Concert

August 16

Just behind the lush lawns of Meiji Jingu Gaien Stadium, Tokyo’s only big‑city fireworks show lights up August 16’s evening sky. A live concert inside the stadium fires up from 5pm until about 7:30pm, featuring pop and rock acts popular with summer crowds. Tickets for the concert start at ¥7,000, but you can experience the fireworks from outside for free.

As the bands wrap up, around 10,000 fireworks blast off in colorful bursts over the trees—no train ride or long trek needed. Bring a low mat, arrive early to stake a spot on the grass, and grab snacks from on-site vendors. It’s an easy, festive escape, and perfect if you want fireworks without leaving central Tokyo.

When: 5pm – 9pm (concert then fireworks from ~7:30pm)

Where: Meiji Jingu Gaien Stadium

Address: Gaien‑nishi‑dori 1‑1, Shinjuku‑ku

Price: Free entry to gardens, tickets to music event in Jingu Stadium start at ¥7,000

Website: hjinguhanabi.com

Sonicmania 2025

August 15

Sonicmania is Summer Sonic’s all-night EDM warm-up held at Makuhari Messe on August 15, and it’s not your average after-party. Doors open around 7pm, and from 8 :30pm until roughly 5am, you’ll be swept away by stages like “Mountain”, “Sonic”, “NF”, and “Pacific” featuring acts like The Prodigy, Gesaffelstein, Floating Points (live), Denki Groove, Perfume and others. It’s high-energy rave meets immersive festival—a mix of throbbing basslines, dazzling visuals and dense soundscapes. Note: over‑20 entry only. With tickets from ¥16,000, it’s a serious night out before the Summer Sonic weekend even officially begins.



When: 7pm – 5am

Where: Makuhari Messe

Address: 2-1-1 Nakase, Mihama‑ku, Chiba

Price: ¥16,000 (advance)

Website: summersonic.com/sonicmania

Koenji Awa‑Odori Dance Festival

August 23 – August 24

Ending August with a bang, Koenji’s Awa‑Odori is a spectacle of dance, music and summer rhythm. Over August 23–24, around 12,000 dancers in yukata and straw amigasa hats parade through central Suginami‑ku streets, chanting “yattosa, yattosa” to the beat of shamisen, flutes, and percussion. Each group performs choreographed routines, weaving through cheering audiences. No tickets needed: just find a spot by the kuritsugai fencing and enjoy the unifying vibe. Come ready to clap along and maybe even join a dance circle.



When: 6pm – 9:30pm

Where: Around JR Koenji Station

Address: Koenji Honcho, Suginami‑ku

Price: Free

Pro‑Wrestling Action: Wrestle Peter Pan

August 30 – August 31

Wrestle Peter Pan spans two thrilling nights: August 30 at Tokyo Higashin Arena and Aug 31 at Korakuen Hall. Organized by DDT Pro‑Wrestling, it showcases hard‑hitting Japanese wrestling alongside appearances from New Japan Pro Wrestling stars. Night 1 brings high‑octane tag matches and aerial stunts in a spacious arena, while night 2 in the historic Korakuen Hall offers a more intimate, intense ring atmosphere. Tickets range from reserved ringside seats to budget bleachers; grab them early if you want front‑row action.



When: Night 1: 6pm – 9pm; Night 2: 6pm – 9pm

Where: Night 1: Tokyo Higashin Arena; Night 2: Korakuen Hall

Address:

• Higashin Arena: 2‑1‑1 Koraku, Bunkyo‑ku

• Korakuen Hall: 1‑3‑61 Koraku, Bunkyo‑ku

Price: Varies by seat (¥1,000–¥20,000)

Website: ddtpro.jp/schedules