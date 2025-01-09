Things to Do in Tokyo in January A rundown of the best events in Tokyo this January By Arden Kreuzer and Ethan Morrill Linares

Setagaya Boroichi

January 15–16

Discover quaint items at the Setagaya Boroichi Boasting a 400-year history, Setagaya Boroichi was established by the lord of Oawara as a tax-free marketplace in the Edo period. Then, the main item sold was boro, or rags. Now, the market is a versatile Chimera: meticulously designed utensils, eye-catching kimonos, original handicrafts, eccentric toys and many others. For foodies, the market is a must-go. Daikan mochi, a white rice cake covered with sweet red bean paste, is only available in this market. Discover the new-year buzz at Setagaya Boroichi.

Boroichi Street, 1 Setagaya, Setagaya-ku

9am – 8pm

Free entrance

Grand Sumo Tournament

January 14–28

At the January Basho (the Grand Sumo Tournament), you will get a chance to witness Japan’s most celebrated athletes collide in bouts that are as much about sport as they are tradition. Experience the raw power and technique of these incredible sumo wrestlers as they vie for the Emperor’s Cup. The atmosphere at Ryogoku Kokugikan is electric, with fans from all over the world coming together to celebrate this ancient sport. From the ceremonial rituals to the thrilling matches, every moment is steeped in history and culture. Don’t miss your opportunity to see this unique and fascinating event live.

Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena

1-3-28 Yokoami, Sumida-ku

Ryogoku Kokugikan opens at 8:30am. However, from Jan 24 to Jan 25, the doors will open at 10:30am, and on Jan 26, the doors will open at 10am.

Tickets vary from ¥2,500 – ¥20,000.

sumo.pia.jp/en

Daikoku Matsuri (Daikoku Festival)

January 17 – 19

Celebrate the New Year with this traditional festival at Kanda Myojin Shrine which honors Daikoku, the god of wealth and prosperity. Some of the highlights include a purification ritual, the Shijoryu Hochodo Performance—filleting a large carp using a kitchen knife—and the Daikokuten Dance.

Kanda Myojin Shrine

2-16-2 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku

Jan 18 at 10 am: Witness a purification ritual as coming-of-age participants immerse themselves in ice water.

Jan 19 at 12 pm: Watch hocho-shiki, a Heian-era tradition where masters ceremonially slice a large carp.

Free entrance

kandamyoujin.or.jp

Ukiyo-e Immersive Art Exhibition Tokyo

Until March 31

Step into the world of ukiyo-e at this immersive 3D art experience. Featuring over 300 digital recreations by masters like Katsushika Hokusai and Utagawa Hiroshige, the exhibition also includes famous prints and reproductions that highlight Edo-era culture and history. Perfect for all ages, visitors can freely capture photos and videos to remember the exhibition by.

Warehouse Terada G1 Building

2-6-4 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku

1pm – 2:30pm

¥2,500

ukiyoeimmersiveart.com

Yokohama Chinatown Spring Festival

January 29 – February 12

Yokohama Chinatown’s “Spring Festival,” inspired by the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, has been a vibrant tradition since 1986. Now in its 39th year, the event brings the spirit of the festival to Japan with traditional cultural dances, the lively Celebration Dance Parade, and—for the first time—surprise street performances scattered throughout Chinatown. Don’t miss the popular “Red Envelope Lottery” and immerse yourself in the colorful festivities of the 2025 Spring Festival.

Yokohama Chukagai (Chinatown)

Yamashitacho Park, Yokohama

Free entrance

See the full schedule of events on Yokohama Chinatown’s Official Website.