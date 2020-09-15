Thrift stores are as common as konbini (convenience stores) in Japan’s fashion capital. In Tokyo, entire districts like Shimokitazawa and Harajuku have blossomed into designated secondhand havens. Due to the deep-rooted concept of mottainai (aversion to wastefulness) within Japanese culture, and the fact that styles are cycling back into fashion faster than ever, the demand for high-quality vintage clothes has been met with a seemingly endless abundance of thrift stores popping up across Japan.

Most J-fashion and lifestyle vloggers could walk you through all the big retail giants like Second Street, Kinji and New York Joe — all beloved mainstays of the Tokyo thrifting experience. While those stores are a great jumping-off point for recycled fashion, here are five lesser-known thrift stores in Tokyo to elevate your thrifting strategy.

Mujin No Fukuya



Literally called “Unmanned Clothing Store,” this thrift store is located in the quiet residential area of Nogata. Inside the tiny store, you won’t find any shopkeepers. Instead, you’ll be greeted by racks of clothes and a tiny vending machine in the corner. Each item of clothing is hung on a color-coordinated hanger. Once you decide what to buy, refer to the color chart on the wall to pay for the item at the vending machine.

Pros: The clothes are affordable, with the most expensive item priced at ¥5,000. No staff members are in the store, which can be a relief for those who prefer to shop without being in the leering eyes of shopkeepers. The store is open 24 hours, useful for last-minute shopping.

Cons: The space itself is very small, making it less of an ideal option for those shopping in groups. There isn’t a working website available so it can be difficult to find updates about the store.

Price: ￥

Expect to Find: Lightly used, low-cost fast fashion items from Uniqlo, H&M and local Japanese brands.

Number Me

View this post on Instagram A post shared by number me / ナンバーミー (@number_me_official) on Sep 13, 2020 at 8:14pm PDT

Tucked away in the northern end of Shibuya, Number Me is a vintage thrift store that’s rooted in upscale aesthetics. The style of the clothing here has the quality cut and sewing techniques rooted heavily in Japanese fashion design. The store carries a variety of secondhand clothes for both men and women, as well as its own brand of clothing.

Pros: The shop is conveniently located in Shibuya and carries a variety of carefully selected pieces to suit a more upscale, refined look, including satin pants, tops and colorful blazers.

Cons: With only one sign hinting at the location, the shop can be hard to find at first. The prices are a little higher than what’s usually expected at a vintage shop.

Price: ￥￥￥

Expect to Find: High quality Japanese and foreign brands including Beams, United Arrows, L.L. Beam, Wrangler, and Ralph Lauren.

Used Funny Face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 古着屋FunnyFace ※東京都『田端』に移転🌈 (@usedfunnyface) on Sep 5, 2020 at 3:41am PDT

If you’re a fan of brightly colored dresses that look like they’ve jived straight of the 50s, you’ll find plenty at Used Funny Face in Arakawa Ward. The shop’s vibrant collection is reflected in its friendly staff members.

Pros: The average price of the dresses are around ￥5,000. The staff are friendly and there are a variety of sizes available.

Cons: The location may feel a bit out of the way for some. From Tabata JR Station, it’s a 10-minute walk to the store.

Price: ￥￥

Expect to Find: Non-branded and Japanese brand dresses, shirts, pants, and accessories.

Tokyo Lampoon & Ereva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOKYO LAMPOON / EREVA (@tokyolampoon_ereva) on Sep 6, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Thrifting wouldn’t mean much without the chance to bag yourself some high-end designer items at a fraction of their retail price. Tokyo Lampoon & Ereva offers a large selection of designer products from Gucci handbags to Dior earrings.

Pros: All items are certified designer brands at fair prices. There’s an online shop to check for availability as well.

Cons: Popular items go fast, so you’ll have to be quick and decisive if you see something you like.

Price: ￥￥￥￥

Expect to Find: Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada, and other high fashion brands.

Mitsubado Cosplay Shop

Tokyo is synonymous with cosplay trends, and for all the anime lovers out there Mitsubado Cosplay Shop is a great thrift store to find quality costumes at low prices. Shoppers will be able to find anything from typical maid outfits to popular Naruto costumes and even some lesser-known princess costumes. The price of a costume set generally ranges from ¥1,000 to around ¥10,000.

Pros: The shop is conveniently located in Akihabara and boasts great price points for cosplayers on a budget. You’ll likely be able to find many popular cosplays as well.

Cons: Limited inventory at any given time. The inventory is also highly dependent on current cosplay trends, too. Not a large variety in sizes as most of the costumes are in Japanese sizes, which typically run smaller than Western sizes.

Price: ￥￥

Expect to Find: Popular cosplays for men, women and children.

