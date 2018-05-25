In a city with over 6 million women, you would think it’s easy for international men to find a wife. In actual fact it can be difficult, with expat men facing challenges when meeting Japanese women such as communication issues, cultural differences, not to mention not knowing where to meet Japanese women to begin with. In addition, many international dating services and apps are targeted towards young people who want to play around rather than look for a serious relationship. That’s where Traditional Japanese Matchmaker comes in – a service catering to Japanese women and foreign men looking to form long term relationships. Run by Naoko Matsumo, a Japanese women happily married to an American man herself, TJM uses tried and tested match making techniques to help you find a partner as well as offering consultations and advice for those who want to pursue international relationships.

On July 7th, Traditional Japanese Matchmaker will hold a speed dating event in Tokyo for both members based in the city and internationally. For people thinking about marriage but unclear where to start looking, this offers the perfect opportunity to meet a variety of people in a friendly and supportive environment. This event offers a more in depth and personal service than other speed dating events – you will actually get a chance to have meaningful conversations with the other members. As many people from all over the world will travel to Tokyo from across japanand overseas for this event, it’s a good chance to meet like minded people interested in international dating from all over the world.

The event is targeted at members but non members can attend if they submit a profile which is then approved by TJM. Please find the registration form using the link below:

https://meetjapanlady.com/form_tokyo2018/

TJM Speed Dating Event, 7 July, 3pm – 8pm, Harajuku area. Tel: 050 5532-8898. Email: info@meetjapanlady.com. meetjapanlady.com

