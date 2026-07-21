Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is one of the largest gaming exhibitions in the world, running since 1996. Every year, industry leaders and independent studios showcase their upcoming projects, host tech demos and set the stage for the future of interactive entertainment.

For 2026, Tokyo Game Show gets bigger, expanding from its traditional four-day format to a full five days and adding a third public day so more fans than ever can get hands-on with what’s next. Beyond game developers, the event also features esports organizations, AR/VR innovators, AI tech, business solutions, merchandise and more.

This year’s show runs from September 17 to 21, with the first two days (September 17 – 18) reserved for business and press, and the final three days (September 19 – 21) open to the public at Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

Tokyo Game Show 2026 Lineup

The full 2026 lineup and headline announcements are still rolling out ahead of the show — Tokyo Game Show typically confirms its major exhibitors and stage schedule in the weeks beforehand.

As in past years, the show draws the biggest names in gaming alongside a huge contingent of independent studios. Regular participants have included Nintendo, Capcom, Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Konami and Level-5, plus global publishers and platform holders showcasing console, PC, mobile and cloud titles. The 2025 edition brought together more than 1,100 companies and organizations from 47 countries and regions, and the expanded 2026 format is set to push that scale further.

Find the full lineup on the Tokyo Game Show Official Website.

Tokyo Game Show also continues its tradition of supporting indie game developers with SENSE OF WONDER NIGHT 2026, where creators pitch bold new game ideas. Many past finalists have gone on to produce award-winning titles.

Esports and Special Events

Tokyo Game Show isn’t just about announcements. The event features a full schedule of esports competitions and gaming showcases. Sponsors, pro players, popular Twitch streamers and Vtubers appear across the stages throughout the run, and the extra public day in 2026 means an even deeper program of tournaments, live matches and creator meetups.

How To Attend Tokyo Game Show 2026

Tokyo Game Show is open to the public from Saturday, September 19 to Monday, September 21. Advance tickets are required as same-day purchases are not available.

Location: Makuhari Messe, Chiba (12-minute walk from Kaihinmakuhari Station)

Tickets: Purchase via Tokyo Game Show Official Ticket Page

Press & Creators: Contact the Tokyo Game Show PR Office for more details

Watch Tokyo Game Show Online

If you can’t attend in person, official livestreams are available on Twitch and YouTube:

Xbox Broadcast