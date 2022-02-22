Glamping may very well be the perfect user-friendly experience of Japan’s great outdoors. Living it up in the middle of nature with well equipped tents and small designer cabins — often luxurious — have made ‘glamorous camping’ the holiday of choice for many. With options galore, from mouth-dropping BBQ platters and outdoor enjoyment to farm-themed locations and locations crafted by award-winning designers, there’s plenty to take in. Here’s an easy guide to glamping sites within access from Tokyo.

The Farm, Chiba

Not shy of green space, The Farm’s accommodation ranges from family tents to private cottages in the woods. There are plenty of activities too, all family-friendly, including the ever obligatory BBQ, a mini-zoo as well as bushcraft like leatherwork and candle making. Ziplining and canoeing add thrills to the site, the onsen hot spring is a touch of Japanese tradition while the vegetable harvesting experience is a great one for the kids.

Where: 1309-29 Nishitabe, Katori-shi, Chiba 〒287-0103

How far: A 90-min drive from Tokyo

How much: From ¥32,000 for 2 people

Check-in/out: 2-3pm / 10-11am

Website: thefarm.jp

Tips: Get in touch with the real food of vegetable harvesting

Good for: Families, families & families

Namegata Farmer’s Village, Ibaraki

The experience at Namegata Farmer’s Village serves up a two-person cabin or tent accommodation all with the theme of ‘farm to table’ dining. Local vegetable produce includes the area’s famous sweet potatoes (the Sweet Potato Museum is next door), while the pigs are raised onsite and the nighttime strawberry picking is a sweet tooth’s delight. The seasonal breakfast and dinner platters are a real pleasure.

Where: 1561 Uzaki, Namegata-shi, Ibaraki 〒311-3824

How far: An 80-minute drive from Tokyo

How much: From ¥29,000 for 2 people

Check-in/out: 3pm / 10am (tent) & 11am (cabin)

Website: farmglamping.namegata

Tips: Ask about the hot spring in nearby Lake Kitaura

Good for: Rural go-getters



Snow Peak Glamping, Kanagawa

Conveniently overlooking Tokyo Bay, the Miura Peninsula located Snow Peak Glamping site offers contemporary trailer cabins designed by award-winning architect Kengo Kuma. Hotel chef collaboration with outdoor goods manufacturer Snow Peak Inc. sees top-quality local produce served as part of the BBQ dining options. Activities include stand-up paddling, kayaking and tours to Tokyo Bay’s only uninhabited island, Sarushima.

Where: 2 Hashirimizu, Yokosuka, Kanagawa 〒239-0811

How far: A 10-minute bus ride from Maborikaigan Station on the Keikyu Main Line

How much: From ¥54,000 for 2 people

Check-in/out: 2-6pm / 11am

Website: kannon-kqh.co.jp

Tips: Take advantage of the water views and relax

Good for: Couples out for a quick getaway from Tokyo… but not too far from Tokyo

O Park, Saitama

Having undergone a revamp, O Park offers up plenty of things to do for the children, including a kids’ park and library. Character-themed ‘Dome Cabins’, as well as the ‘Float Dome’ tents suspended in mid-air, create a uniquely family-driven location and the BBQ menu platters are a great flavor punch. The outdoor Japanese bath and family-friendly bathing pool only add to the total enjoyment.

Where: 3083-1 Ueno, Ogose, Iruma District, Saitama 〒350-0415,

How far: A 10-minute ride from Ogose Station on the Tobu Ogose or JR Hachiko lines

How much: From ¥32,000 for 2 people

Check-in/out: 3pm / 11am

Website: opark.jp

Tips: Take the free shuttle bus from the station to the site

Good for: Families

Fureai Hiroba, Tokyo

A home run for the capital, Fureai Hiroba is a reminder that Tokyo is more than its concrete core. With a simple, yet private design, several spacious tent themes combine perfectly with the various BBQ platters on offer. Succulent menu options range from chicken to beef cuts to Australian lamb and the private open-air bath makes a stay here a great escape into Tokyo’s western Tama region.

Where: 3186 Mitsugo, Hinohara-mura, Nishitama-gun, Tokyo 〒190-0211

How far: A 20-minute drive from Itsukaichi Station on the JR Itsukaichi Line

How much: From ¥35,000 for 2 people

Check-in/out: 2-6pm / 11am

Website: fureaihiroba.tokyo

Tips: Splurge a little for the open-air bath option

Good for: Couples looking to enjoy a natural out-of-the-way spot

Hoshinoya Fuji, Yamanashi

Japan’s first glamping spot, Hoshinoya Fuji is an industry icon. Overlooking Lake Kawaguchi, surrounded by red pine trees and with views of Mt. Fuji, the contemporary hillside cabin designs are a minimalist lover’s dream. The scenery is stunning and offers plenty to contemplate. The serenity here is dotted with activities like nature tours, food smoking, trekking as well as cycling and forest therapies.

Where: 1408 Oishi, Fujikawaguchiko, Minamitsuru, Yamanashi 〒401-0305

How far: An 18-minute drive from Kawaguchiko Station on the Fujikyo Line.

How much: From ¥39,000 for 2 people

Check-in/out: 3pm / 12pm

Website: hoshinoya.com

Tips: Stay for 6 nights or more for half price

Good for: Contemporary design lovers