Tokyo Neighborhood Guide: Thrifting in Shimokitazawa Where to start your secondhand journey in Tokyo’s thrift city By Metropolis

Photo Credit: LewisTsePuiLung

Let’s face it. Thrifting can be intimidating. Between endless racks, tightly packed stores and the fear of digging for hours with nothing to show for it, knowing where to start isn’t always obvious—especially in a city as vast as Tokyo. If you’re new to secondhand shopping in the capital, you might find yourself defaulting to chain stores or scrolling online instead of braving the thrift scene in person.

Thankfully, Tokyo makes things easier by carving out neighborhoods that do one thing exceptionally well. Shimokitazawa is one of them. With its maze of side streets packed with vintage shops, indie boutiques and curated secondhand stores, the area offers an approachable entry point into thrifting—where beginners can ease in, build confidence and walk away with a one-of-a-kind find.

Tanpopo House Shimokitazawa

@tomogo.official Japan on a Budget – Tanpopo House Tanpopo House is the cheapest thrift store in Tokyo I know of. There’s always lots to look at and they rotate their goods often. It’s a real thrift store so it’s hit or miss depending on your luck. This one is in Ueno and it’s pretty big (by Tokyo standards). But I tend to have more luck in smaller stores that I go to regularly. The jacket I got had some stains on it, which is why I think it was so cheap, but overall I got some decent stuff for just $10s. I recommend Tanpopo House for those looking to have some fun looking through Japan’s affordable thrift scene. Follow Tomogo for more local and specific Japan Tips! #TOMOGO #Tokyo #Thrifting #japan ♬ original sound – tomogo.official

Tanpopo House is like the friendly neighborhood thrift shop of Shimokitazawa—small, cozy and full of surprises. From colorful shirts to quirky accessories, everything here invites you to experiment with your style. The prices are beginner-friendly, and the relaxed atmosphere makes it easy to take your time digging through racks without pressure.

Style: Cozy, extensive, playful

Price Range: ¥1,000 – ¥6,000

Best Known For: Affordable, fun finds and unique vintage gems

Stick Out

Visit one of the easiest places to thrift, especially for beginners. Everything in the store is priced at a flat rate, which takes the stress out of shopping and lets you focus on having fun with your finds. The racks are packed with colorful, casual pieces like graphic tees, patterned shirts and light jackets that are perfect for experimenting with your style. It’s not about rare vintage here—it’s about playful, low-commitment thrifting that makes digging feel exciting rather than intimidating.

Style: Playful vintage, colorful, mix-and-match

Price Range: ¥700 per item (flat rate)

Best Known For: Fixed-price thrifting and fun, low-commitment finds

2nd STREET Shimokitazawa

If you’re new to thrifting in Tokyo, 2nd STREET is one of the most reliable places to start. The store feels closer to a regular retail shop than a chaotic thrift, with wide aisles, clear sections, and familiar brands lining the racks. You’ll find plenty of everyday basics—think jackets, knits, denim, and sneakers—that make it simple to build outfits without overthinking it. 2nd Street is all about stress-free browsing and walking out with something you’ll actually wear.

Style: Casual, mainstream secondhand

Price Range: ¥1,000 – ¥5,000 (jackets/designer pieces can go higher)

Best Known For: A huge selection of affordable everyday wear, recognizable brands, and an easy, non-intimidating layout—great for first-time thrifters.

TreFacStyle Shimokitazawa East Exit

This location leans more fashion-forward and trend-aware, attracting a slightly younger, style-savvy crowd. The pieces here feel current—streetwear, elevated basics and statement items that reflect what’s popular in Tokyo right now. If you’re hoping to score something cool without paying full retail, this is a solid stop. It’s still beginner-friendly, but with a sharper edge and more personality.

Style: Trend-forward, polished secondhand

Price Range: ¥2,000 – ¥10,000

Best Known For: Fashion-conscious pieces, streetwear and contemporary labels. Popular with shoppers looking for current trends at resale prices.

BAZZSTORE

Bazzstore is perfect if you love digging for bargains without the chaos. The racks are packed with everything from simple tees and jeans to sneakers and branded pieces, and the prices are easy on the wallet—sometimes just a few hundred yen. It’s beginner-friendly, easy to browse and every visit feels new, since the latest items show up all the time.

Style: Casual, mixed second-hand

Price Range: ¥300 – ¥5,000

Best Known For: Huge selection and frequent new arrivals

Treasure Factory Style Shimokitazawa

Treasure Factory Style Shimokitazawa, from the same branch as TreFacStyle, is a great place to ease into thrifting with no overwhelm. Unlike packed vintage dens, this shop feels organized and calm, with clothes neatly sorted by type and size. This way, you can choose your options without distraction. The selection leans toward everyday wear—useful shirts, jackets, denim—so you find pieces you’ll wear daily. Prices are wallet-friendly, and because the store feels bright and approachable, it’s a favorite for first-timers and casual thrifters alike.

Style: Curated second-hand, tidy & modern

Price Range: ¥1,500 – ¥8,000

Best Known For: Clean layout and quality everyday pieces

Furugiya JAM Shimokitazawaten

Furugiya JAM is one of those cozy little thrift shops that feels like stumbling into a friend’s stylish closet—easygoing, full of personality and totally approachable. You’ll find lots of everyday clothes like shirts, denim and outerwear at friendly prices, plus a few quirky pieces that make browsing fun. It’s perfect if you’re thrifting on a budget but still want something that feels unique and wearable.

Style: Casual thrift with eclectic vibes

Price Range: ¥1,000 – ¥5,000

Best Known For: Fun mix of everyday wear and quirky finds

Instagram: @furugiya_jam_official

Map: 2-31-7 Kitazawa Setagaya-ku

BIG TIME Shimokitazawa

Photo Credit: VINTY

BIG TIME is a treasure hunter’s playground. The racks are dense, the selection spans multiple decades, and browsing here feels like a proper thrift adventure. You’ll find a colorful mix of retro styles, quirky pieces, and unexpected gems if you’re willing to dig. It’s less polished than some nearby shops, but that’s exactly the charm—this is the kind of place where patience pays off.

Style: Eclectic vintage, retro-heavy

Price Range: ¥3,000 – ¥12,000

Best Known For: Fun digging, colorful racks and a wide mix of eras. A favorite for treasure hunters who enjoy browsing and unexpected finds.

Instagram: @big_time_shimokitazawa

Map: 1F-2F 2−26−15 Kitazawa Setagaya-ku

New York Joe Exchange Shimokitazawa

New York Joe is one of Shimokitazawa’s most well-known thrift spots, thanks to its fast-changing inventory and lively atmosphere. The selection is unpredictable in the best way, with a mix of vintage, trendy pieces and offbeat finds that make browsing never boring. It can get busy, but that energy is part of the charm—and it’s a great place to find something unexpected.

Style: Extensive, vintage-meets-street

Price Range: ¥1,000 – ¥6,000

Best Known For: Constantly rotating stock and trade-in system

AULD LANG SUN

AULD LANG SUN is for those who appreciate craftsmanship, history and timeless style. The shop specializes in well-preserved vintage, with a strong focus on classic Americana, workwear and denim. Everything here feels intentional, from the curation to the pricing. While it’s on the pricier side, you’re paying for quality and character—pieces that feel like long-term wardrobe staples rather than impulse buys.

Style: Classic vintage, Americana-inspired

Price Range: ¥4,000 – ¥20,000+

Best Known For: Carefully curated vintage, especially workwear, denim and timeless silhouettes. Higher prices, but strong character and quality