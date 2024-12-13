Tokyo’s Architectural Study Hubs Modern and chic public libraries across the city By Anna Brage Stevens

Looking for a quiet yet aesthetically pleasing study hub to dive into your work in Tokyo? We’ve gathered seven free options—including Haruki Murakami’s former university and a library designed by Tadao Ando.

With winter approaching quickly, many students are gearing up for the big exam season——books to read, assignments to complete, and essays to write. In a city like Tokyo, however, finding a quiet, accessible spot to focus can be a challenge. Whether you’re a remote student, attending a university far from your Tokyo home, or simply seeking a change of scenery, this guide has you covered.

Musashino place

Musashino Place blends modern design, creativity and functionality. Known for its open, light-filled spaces, the library’s striking oval windows frame views of Kyonan Fureai Square Park and the nearby Zen temple, enhancing the serene atmosphere. Another perk is the free Wi-Fi and small café where you can grab a coffee or snack to fuel your day. The building frequently hosts events and workshops, making it a hub for learning and creativity.

With four floors above ground and three below, the library has plenty of seating. Quiet study rooms, tucked away on the top floors, provide an ideal space for focused work. Wide, comfy sofa chairs near the windows are perfect for catching up on reading, finishing homework or taking a break. The library houses an impressive collection of 180,000 books, 600 magazines and 30 newspapers, ensuring a rich variety of reading material.

Address: 2-3-18 Kyonancho, Musashino

Hours: 9:30am – 10pm (closed on Wednesdays)

Musashino.or.jp

Hachioji Library at Tama Art University

Undoubtedly, The Hachioji Library ranks among the most beautiful libraries in Japan. This Tokyo study hub is located at Tama Art University, the library was created by esteemed architect Toyo Ito. It features a distinctive fluid structure with sweeping curves and a facade that integrates with its natural surroundings. When designing the library, Ito aimed to create a space where students could relax—even take a nap—in one of the secluded corners.

Inside, the library’s layout fosters individual and group collaboration, offering spacious reading areas and intimate study nooks. Expansive windows and skylights bathe the interior in natural light. The library’s collection focuses on art and design, providing students access to various resources, including books, journals and digital media. Additionally, the library hosts exhibitions and events that engage the academic community and stimulate creative thinking. While primarily intended for art students, the library welcomes visitors enrolled at other universities.



Address: 2-1723 Yarimizu, Hachioji-shi

Hours: 9am – 8pm

Tamabi.ac.jp

International Library of Children’s Literature, National Diet Library

Located within the serene Ueno Park, the International Library of Children’s Literature is a perfect destination for students interested in a blend of history and contemporary design. A renovation of the former Imperial Library, the library combines the charm of its early 20th-century origins with modern architectural touches by Tadao Ando.

Ando’s design creates a striking contrast between the old and new. The library features a sleek glass entryway that breaks through the historic facade, guiding visitors into a bright, open space. This glass extension leads to a café and a lounge area, connecting the library’s past and present.

Ando’s modern additions define smaller, intimate spaces within the larger exhibition area. This design fosters a creative and inspiring environment, perfect for students seeking a unique and stimulating study setting.

Address: 12-49 Uenokoen, Taito-ku

Hours: 9:30am – 5pm

Kodomo.go.jp

Daikanyama Tsutaya Books (T-Site)

Images by Nacasa & Partners While not a library, this sophisticated student haunt deserves a spot on this list. Located in one of Tokyo’s trendiest neighborhoods, this stylish bookstore complex features modern aesthetics with a creative flair, designed by Klein Dytham Architecture. With three connected buildings lined with books and magazines, T-Site provides countless quiet corners for studying or working. You can choose a window seat overlooking the greenery or settle into one of the tucked-away lounge areas.

Inside, you’ll find the Anjin Library & Lounge, a refined café where you can enjoy coffee or a light meal while you work. In the green area outside, you’ll find a Starbucks, various restaurants and an Italian bakery offering delicious sourdough bread and pastries.

The store blends Tokyo’s creative energy with serene charm, providing an inspiring and stylish space for reading, studying or soaking in the atmosphere.

Address: 16-15 Sarugakucho, Shibuya-ku

Hours: 9am – 10pm

Store.tsite.jp

The Waseda International House of Literature (The Haruki Murakami Library)

Image by Waseda University

For Murakami fans, the Haruki Murakami Library at Waseda University provides an inspiring and immersive atmosphere. While Murakami is now famous for his written masterpieces, he majored in theater at Waseda University while working part-time in a record store. He later donated his vast archives, including his collection of vinyl records that visitors can listen to in the Audio Room on the first floor.

Renowned architect Kengo Kuma designed the library to tribute Murakami’s unique style and literary legacy. The space mirrors his literary themes, featuring minimalist interiors, soft lighting and intimate reading nooks. Shelves are filled with Murakami’s personal book collection, translations in 50 languages and foreign literature that influenced his work.

A student-run coffee shop, The Orange Cat, serves a custom coffee blend inspired by Murakami’s tastes. The name references Peter Cat, the jazz bar Murakami managed before becoming a published writer. You can sit in the original lounge chairs from the bar in the Gallery, which displays 1,400 copies of his work, including rare first editions.

Combining modern design with literary culture, the library provides cozy seating and quiet study areas. A peaceful garden outside enhances the reflective atmosphere, reminiscent of the unique worlds Murakami creates in his novels. More than a collection of books, the Haruki Murakami Library serves as a space for reflection and creativity, ideal for students, writers and fans alike.

Address: 1-6-1 Nishiwaseda, Shinjuku-ku

Hours: 10am – 5pm

Waseda.jp

Tokyo Metropolitan Central Library

Image by Tokyo Metropolitan Library

The Tokyo Metropolitan Central Library serves as a prominent destination for students seeking a comprehensive and quiet study environment. The building’s design emphasizes modernity and accessibility, reflecting its role as a central hub for information and research in Tokyo.

Home to over 2.25 million books and more than 6,000 magazines, the library ranks among Japan’s largest. It boasts an impressive collection of foreign language materials, making it an excellent spot for international students.

The library offers 900 seats and a quiet atmosphere. Use free access to extensive online databases to find whatever you need for your studies. With expert staff available for reference and information services, the Tokyo Metropolitan Central Library stands out as a top choice for research and academic work.

Address: 5-7-13 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku

Hours: 10am – 9pm (weekdays), 10am – 5:30pm (weekends)

Library.metro.tokyo.jp

Hon no Mori Library (“Book Forest”)

Opened in December 2022, Hon no Mori Library, also known as “Book Forest,” features modern architecture designed by RUI SEKKEI SHITSU Co., Ltd. The building’s exterior showcases staggered floors and a sunlight-filled glass atrium.

The library combines the Kyobashi Library, established in 1911, with the local history museum. The Kyobashi Library occupies the third, fourth and fifth floors, offering a vast collection of books. The first floor includes a café, where you can get a coffee or a sandwich, while the rooftop terrace provides stunning views of the city.

Offering quiet reading nooks, collaborative spaces and free Wi-Fi with numerous power outlets, Hon no Mori Library ensures a productive visit for students. Additionally, if you need to borrow a book, you can do so with your Suica or Pasmo card. The “Book Forest” is a great option if you’re seeking a change of pace from your usual study routine.

Address: 1-13-14 Shintomi, Chuo-ku

Hours: 9am – 9pm

Library.city.chou.tokyo.jp

