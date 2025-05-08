Tokyo Train Guide: Asakusa Line A Tradition of Change: Design Tourism By Sleiman Azizi

There is little doubt that Tokyo is one of the world’s great urban experiments. The city’s aesthetic appeal seems to forever move back and forth through classical building designs and suburban sprawls to revitalization projects and ultra-modern experiments that dazzle as architectural expressions of change. Not bad for a nation famous for tradition. Now, if Tokyo is a great urban project, its rail system is one of the many tools that opened it up for its citizens. Take the Toei Asakusa Line, for example. The first to offer through-services connecting Narita and Haneda airports without requiring a train change, the pink line whisks well over a million passengers daily between Nishi-Magome and Oshiage stations. And sitting along its twenty stations are numerous design wonders that reveal the extraordinary commitment to change that traditional Japan embodies.

Tokyo Train Guide: Recommended Stops Along the Asakusa Line

Photo Credit: Toshihiro Gamo

The Old Shimbashi Station—A Classic Meiji Period Design

Tokyo’s famed modernity extends to recreating its past. Located a short walk from the current Shimbashi Station, the original Old Shimbashi Station was built in 1872, locomoting Japan into the modern world. Designed by the U.S. architect Richard Bridgens, the exact details of his Meiji Period design have since been lost. After having been thumped out of existence by the Great Kanto Earthquake in 1923, a reconstruction had to wait until 2004. It used a 3D technological analysis of photographs and artworks featuring the former Meiji-period station. The result is a memorial merging of Japan’s historical and modern tracks.

Kabuki-za Theater—An Ever-Revitalizing Tradition

Higashi-Ginza Station is home to the kabuki theater, Kabuki-za. Recognized by UNESCO, Japan’s classic theatrical art has its roots in the seventeenth century. The irony is that, though seen as a bastion of tradition, Kabuki-za has undergone constant change in the pursuit of keeping its tradition alive. Reborn several times due to natural and human disasters, the current building design by renowned architect Kengo Kuma is its fifth iteration. Kuma was tasked to work with the then baroque Japanese revivalist style, leading to a building design that combines classic architecture with modern accessibility, a uniquely clear cultural standout amidst its modern neighbors.

Kyu-Shiba Rikyu Gardens—Reclaimed Classical Edo Beauty

Never merely a collection of buildings, the historical space of Tokyo (formerly known as Edo) also featured elegantly landscaped gardens, many of which have endured the transformations of the city to this day. Kyu-Shiba Rikyu, easily accessible from Daimon Station, is an extraordinarily beautiful expression of this open design. Created on reclaimed land from Tokyo Bay, the gardens were originally part of the residences of Edo period feudal lords. Opened to the public in 1924, the garden’s 4.3 hectares now act as an ornamental retreat for the public. In search of solace, local salarymen and visitors from across the city are drawn to reflect on the seasonal meanings embedded in the garden’s hills, ponds and rock design elements.

Tokyo Skytree—A Modern Giant Reaching for the Skies

The final stop of the line is Oshiage Station and it is here that Tokyo’s ultimate architectural experiment finds its home. The tallest structure in Japan and the third tallest in the world, Tokyo Skytree is an eye-raising 634 meters high of monster engineering. Built as a broadcast tower with restaurants, shopping complexes, a planetarium and an observation deck, Tokyo Skytree’s neofuturistic template combines the power of technology with unconventional design. The inspiration behind the tower’s shape is said to derive from the curve of a samurai’s katana blade as well as Japan’s traditional pagoda designs. The result is an awesome display of tradition and future that is exacerbated by its truly massive presence and position within Tokyo’s traditional downtown Sumida district.

It doesn’t take all that much to find change within Japan’s long-standing traditions. Its architectural and urban designs have a history of adapting to the times, all while bringing forth that unique sensibility so associated with the country. Through the Toei Asakusa Line, one of the capital’s many subway routes, a discovery of Meiji period recreations, Edo era landscape experiences and future-driven design are all part of the appeal.

Explore the Toei Asakusa Line using a One-Day Pass (¥700), or with a combined Toei & Metro Two-Day Pass (¥1,200) or Three-Day Pass (¥1,500).

