A Journey Through Towada-Hachimantai National Park Japan's Volcanic Heartland​ By Metropolis

Lake Towada, Aomori Prefecture

Towada-Hachimantai National Park is a tapestry of volcanic peaks, caldera lakes, and therapeutic hot springs. It covers over 855 square kilometers across Aomori, Akita, and Iwate prefectures. Since 1936, the park has been offering a diverse range of activities for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.​

Lake Towada and the Oirase Stream​ at Towada-Hachimantai National Park

Lake Towada in the fall

Volcanic activity formed Lake Towada approximately 200,000 years ago. This is Honshu’s largest caldera lake. Its deep blue waters are surrounded by dense forests, offering a tranquil setting for boating and sightseeing. The Oirase Stream, flowing from the lake, meanders through a picturesque gorge adorned with waterfalls and moss-covered rocks. A well-maintained trail along the stream provides an accessible hiking experience, especially vibrant during the autumn foliage season.​

Mount Hachimantai and the Dragon’s Eye​

Mount Hachimantai, a gently sloping stratovolcano, is renowned for its unique alpine wetlands and panoramic vistas. The Hachimantai Nature Trail offers a loop around Hachiman-numa and Kagami-numa ponds, the latter famously displaying the “Dragon’s Eye” phenomenon in late spring when melting snow creates an eye-like pattern on the pond’s surface. This trail is suitable for hikers of all levels and showcases the area’s diverse flora and fauna.​

Dragon’s eye on Mount Hachimantai

Seasonal Highlights and Activities​ at Towada-Hachimantai National Park

Spring: Witness the blooming of alpine flowers and the emergence of the Dragon’s Eye at Kagami-numa.

Witness the blooming of alpine flowers and the emergence of the Dragon’s Eye at Kagami-numa. Summer: Enjoy hiking and camping amidst lush greenery and clear skies.

Enjoy hiking and camping amidst lush greenery and clear skies. Autumn: Experience the park’s renowned fall colors, particularly along the Oirase Stream and around Lake Towada.

Experience the park’s renowned fall colors, particularly along the Oirase Stream and around Lake Towada. Winter: Engage in backcountry skiing and snowshoeing, with the Hakkoda and Hachimantai areas receiving some of Japan’s heaviest snowfall.​

Hot Springs and Relaxation​

The park is dotted with traditional hot spring resorts, offering a perfect respite after a day of exploration. Notable onsen include:​

Nyuto Onsen: A collection of rustic inns known for their milky white waters and serene forest settings.

A collection of rustic inns known for their milky white waters and serene forest settings. Tamagawa Onsen: Famous for its high acidity and therapeutic properties.

Famous for its high acidity and therapeutic properties. Tsuta Onsen: Offers a historic ambiance with its wooden architecture and proximity to scenic trails.​

Access and Visitor Information​ for Towada-Hachimantai National Park

Lake Towada: Accessible via the Tohoku Shinkansen to Hachinohe Station, followed by a bus to Towada-ko.

Accessible via the Tohoku Shinkansen to Hachinohe Station, followed by a bus to Towada-ko. Mount Hachimantai: Reachable by car or bus via the Aspite Line, a scenic route offering panoramic views.

Reachable by car or bus via the Aspite Line, a scenic route offering panoramic views. Visitor Centers: The park houses several centers, including the Towada Visitor Center and Hachimantai Visitor Center, providing maps, trail information, and safety guidelines.​

If you loved this article on Towada-Hachimantai National Park, read more on Tohoku travel:

Why You Should Visit Fukushima in 2025

48 Hours in Tono and Hanamaki: Folktales, Food, and Festivals in Rural Japan

Japan National Tourism Organization – Towada-Hachimantai National Park