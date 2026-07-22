What Is Reibobyo? Japan’s Air-Conditioning Sickness, Explained

That fatigue from stepping out of Tokyo's summer heat into a blast of office AC has a name, it's not just in your head

Step outside in Tokyo in August. The heat hits like a wall. Step back inside thirty seconds later, into a shop or train car set to 20 degrees. The wall hits back. Do that ten times a day for a few months, and you start to understand reibobyo (冷房病). Reibobyo is Japan’s name for air-conditioning sickness. It’s the local version of what many doctors call sick building syndrome. People here talk about it with the same matter-of-fact certainty they’d use to describe a cold.

Except it isn’t a cold. And in Japan, it isn’t a formal diagnosis either.

What is Reibobyo?

Sick building syndrome is the term used worldwide for health complaints tied to time spent in a specific building, a pattern of symptoms with no single cause rather than one identifiable illness. Reibobyo is Japan’s specific term for the air-conditioning version of that pattern, used alongside sick building syndrome in Japanese occupational health research. Neither has a blood test to confirm it, a specialist who treats it exclusively or an insurance code that covers it.

What reibobyo has instead is near-universal recognition. Ask almost anyone in a Japanese office this time of year, and they’ll know exactly what you mean.

What Are the Symptoms of Air-Conditioning Illness

Air-conditioning sickness in Japan tends to show up as one or more of the following:

Fatigue and a general sense of being run down or foggy

and a general sense of being run down or foggy Headaches

Stiff shoulders and neck , an ailment common enough in Japan to have its own name, katakori

, an ailment common enough in Japan to have its own name, katakori Dry, irritated eyes

A scratchy throat or stuffy nose

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Cold hands and feet, even in midsummer

None of these symptoms adds up to a single disease on its own, but together they form a pattern that Japanese offices, schools and public health campaigns treat as real and worth preventing, even without a formal diagnosis behind it.

What Causes Air-Conditioning Sickness

The explanations behind reibobyo are more practical than mysterious.

Temperature swings. Moving repeatedly between outdoor heat and indoor cold forces blood vessels to constrict and dilate over and over. That can trigger headaches and dizziness.

Moving repeatedly between outdoor heat and indoor cold forces blood vessels to constrict and dilate over and over. That can trigger headaches and dizziness. Dry air. Air conditioning strips humidity from a room. Dry mucous membranes lead directly to irritated eyes, a dry throat and a stuffy nose.

Air conditioning strips humidity from a room. Dry mucous membranes lead directly to irritated eyes, a dry throat and a stuffy nose. Direct drafts. Sit under a vent for eight hours, and cold air on the neck and shoulders tightens muscles already tense from desk work. This is a major driver of katakori.

Sit under a vent for eight hours, and cold air on the neck and shoulders tightens muscles already tense from desk work. This is a major driver of katakori. Recirculated air. Poorly ventilated systems concentrate dust and allergens, a known trigger for anyone with sensitivities.

Poorly ventilated systems concentrate dust and allergens, a known trigger for anyone with sensitivities. Expectation. In a country where reibobyo is a familiar idea, expecting to feel run down in a cold office can make a person more likely to notice when they do.

Much of what falls under reibobyo overlaps with conditions doctors do recognize. That includes allergic rhinitis, tension headaches and sick building syndrome more broadly. Office workers, shop staff and commuters exposed to strong AC for long hours face the highest risk. So do people with existing allergies or asthma, older adults and anyone unusually sensitive to temperature change.

Air-Conditioning Sickness Beyond Japan

The word reibobyo is Japanese, but the complaint isn’t unique to Japan. Outside the country, it comes with harder numbers attached.

A 2015 study in Nature Climate Change looked at how office buildings set their temperatures. Researchers Boris Kingma and Wouter van Marken Lichtenbelt, both at Maastricht University, found that the formula behind most office thermostats dates to the 1960s. It was built around the resting metabolic rate of one specific body: a 40-year-old, 154-pound man.

The researchers measured actual metabolic rates in women doing seated office work. The standard formula overestimated female metabolic rate by up to 35 percent. In practice, that means offices calibrated to the old formula run cold enough that women reported comfort closer to 77ºF (25ºC), against roughly 72ºF(22ºC), for men. That’s a five-degree gap, wide enough to explain the sweater at the next desk over.

The Cleveland Clinic uses a plainer term for the same complaint: “air conditioning sickness.” It describes the sneezing, dry throat and general malaise that follows a hot day and a blast of cold office air, the same experience reibobyo names in Japan. The chair cardigan, the desk blanket, the scarf kept in a drawer for July: these solve a real, measurable problem, not just a matter of taste.

The Traditional Chinese Medicine View

Traditional Chinese Medicine, or TCM, described something close to sick building syndrome long before that term existed.

In TCM theory, illness often begins when an external pathogen breaches the body’s defenses. Cold, drafty air counts as a textbook case of “wind” doing exactly that. A blast of air conditioning hitting the neck and shoulders is thought to let wind and cold settle into the muscles there. That lines up closely with katakori, the neck and shoulder stiffness so many people already associate with a cold office.

The same theory holds that wind dries and irritates the skin. That’s another point where TCM and conventional medicine reach a similar conclusion by different routes: low humidity dries out mucous membranes either way.

The TCM prescription follows from the theory. Protect the neck and shoulders instead of leaving them bare under a vent. Avoid sudden, extreme temperature drops. Treat a chill as something to counter with warmth, not something to ignore.

How to Prevent Reibobyo

Preventing air-conditioning sickness doesn’t require anything exotic.

Narrow the temperature gap. Set indoor temperatures closer to outdoor ones. Japan’s summertime Cool Biz initiative pushes office thermostats toward 28ºC. That’s partly for energy conservation and partly because a large indoor-outdoor gap is uncomfortable, and possibly worse than that.

Set indoor temperatures closer to outdoor ones. Japan’s summertime Cool Biz initiative pushes office thermostats toward 28ºC. That’s partly for energy conservation and partly because a large indoor-outdoor gap is uncomfortable, and possibly worse than that. Avoid direct drafts. Reposition your seat, or angle the vent away from where you sit.

Reposition your seat, or angle the vent away from where you sit. Manage humidity. Keep it in a comfortable range instead of bone dry.

Keep it in a comfortable range instead of bone dry. Cover exposed skin. Keep a layer for bare shoulders or a chilled neck, whether that’s a cardigan or the kind of scarf TCM practitioners recommend against wind.

Keep a layer for bare shoulders or a chilled neck, whether that’s a cardigan or the kind of scarf TCM practitioners recommend against wind. Move and hydrate. Stretch during breaks, especially if katakori is already a familiar problem. Stay hydrated so mucous membranes can do their job.

Reibobyo Symptoms and How to Treat Each One

Once symptoms start, treatment depends on which ones show up. Here’s a symptom-by-symptom guide.

Stiff neck and shoulders (katakori): A hot shower, a warm compress or a topical heat pack can loosen tight muscles. An over-the-counter analgesic helps if stiffness has turned into real pain. Acupuncture, moxibustion or cupping around the neck and shoulders are treatments TCM practitioners use specifically for this pattern.

A hot shower, a warm compress or a topical heat pack can loosen tight muscles. An over-the-counter analgesic helps if stiffness has turned into real pain. Acupuncture, moxibustion or cupping around the neck and shoulders are treatments TCM practitioners use specifically for this pattern. Dry, irritated eyes or throat: Saline nasal spray and eye lubricants treat the dryness directly instead of just easing the irritation it causes.

Saline nasal spray and eye lubricants treat the dryness directly instead of just easing the irritation it causes. Fatigue or feeling run down: Rest first. TCM practitioners recommend warm liquids, especially ginger tea, on the logic that ginger’s warming properties help the body “release” a cold pattern, the same reasoning used for early cold and flu symptoms. Iced drinks and raw, cold foods are avoided while the body warms back up.

Rest first. TCM practitioners recommend warm liquids, especially ginger tea, on the logic that ginger’s warming properties help the body “release” a cold pattern, the same reasoning used for early cold and flu symptoms. Iced drinks and raw, cold foods are avoided while the body warms back up. Headache or dizziness: Rest in a warmer, calmer environment. Avoid another rapid swing between hot and cold air if possible.

Rest in a warmer, calmer environment. Avoid another rapid swing between hot and cold air if possible. Cold hands and feet: Warm layers help, along with a warm foot soak or warm drink, the same TCM logic used for other cold-pattern symptoms.

One rule applies across every symptom: if a fever climbs, breathing gets difficult or symptoms persist well past a change in environment, see a doctor. Don’t treat it at home.

Reibobyo will probably never get a medical code of its own. It probably doesn’t need one. It works less like a diagnosis and more like a shared vocabulary, a way an entire culture says “the environment is doing this to me” instead of tracking down which of six overlapping, mundane causes is responsible on any given day. Walk back outside into the Tokyo heat, and most of it lifts anyway.