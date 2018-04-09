An expert but spiritually wounded CIA interrogator, or “unlocker” (Noomi Rapace), realizes she’s being set up, and has to run for her life, negotiating a veritable forest of lame plot twists and espionage-flick tropes (digital readouts counting down, etc.) to prevent a biological attack on London. The supporting cast includes a man-bunned Orlando Bloom and a good Toni Collette. Michael Douglas and John Malkovich are on the poster to sell tickets. If you can’t figure out in the first 20 minutes which of her trusted colleagues/superiors is the nasty traitor, you really need to get out to the movies more. (98 min)