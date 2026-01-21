Video Games Set in Japan From samurai adventures to yakuza melodrama, these games let you live your wildest dreams in Japan By Gendel Gento

Japan has been the setting of numerous iconic games, including those by non-Japanese developers, for whom the country’s history and culture proved an irresistible source of inspiration. If you’re looking for more games like Samurai Warriors, Sekiro and Shenmue, here are some of the best games offering players a virtual gateway into Japan.

Ghost of Yotei

A 2025 contender for multiple Game of the Year awards, the sequel to 2020’s excellent Ghost of Tsushima is set in 1603 in Japan’s northern frontier of Hokkaido and follows a wandering mercenary bent on vengeance against those who slaughtered her family. Visually stunning, the game includes “director modes” that honor legends of Japanese cinema, including a Kurosawa mode that applies a black-and-white filter, film grain and increased wind.

Also check: Assassin’s Creed Shadows, an adventure set in feudal Japan with dual protagonists: female ninja Naoue and samurai Yasuke, the latter based on a real historical figure.

Silent Hill f

The venerable psychological J-horror series made a comeback in 2025 with a standalone spinoff, where the horror of being a young woman in 1960s rural Japan is scarier than the monsters that roam it. Combining a period-accurate setting with striking visuals and social commentary, the game is a treat for anyone wanting to experience a darker side of Japan.

Also check: Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake, an updated version of the J-horror classic where you fight ghosts by taking close-up photos of them, launches March 12.

Persona

If you prefer to explore modern Japan with an anime aesthetic, look no further than the Persona series. A mashup of social simulation, monster collecting and stylized turn-based RPG, the games put you in the shoes of Japanese high schoolers as they face their true selves. Persona 4 Revival, a remake of the iconic fourth entry, is in development. Expect more information this year as the series celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Okami

A cult classic considered an example of games as art, Okami is a delightfully unique adventure where you play as the sun goddess Amaterasu in the form of a white wolf. Set in a folklore rendition of classical Japan, the world is beautifully realized with a sumi-e and ukiyo-e-inspired art style and gameplay mechanics that incorporate traditional calligraphy. A long-awaited sequel is in development.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

What if Tokyo were overrun by ghosts and spirits while the city’s population started disappearing? That’s the premise of Ghostwire: Tokyo, in which you battle through yokai with a flashy combat system described by the developers as “karate meets magic.” The rendition of the Japanese capital is incredibly detailed, and the kinetic action gameplay is a good match for those who prefer their J-horror with a faster pace.

Also check: Onimusha: Way of the Sword for a similar demon-slaying adventure but set in Kyoto during the Edo period, starring Miyamoto Musashi with the likeness of legendary actor Toshiro Mifune. Coming this year.

Nioh

For those who want to fight their demons in a more traditional setting, there’s Nioh, an action RPG series set in a dark fantasy version of the Sengoku Era. Only those up for a challenge need apply: The games feature a high difficulty requiring precise inputs and a lot of trial and error. Releasing February 6, Nioh 3 is the latest installment and lets you play as Tokugawa Takechiyo, the grandchild of Tokugawa Ieyasu.

Also check: Rise of the Ronin, developed by the same studio but set in a historically accurate Bakumatsu period during the lead-up to the Boshin War.

Yakuza / Like a Dragon

A series that just celebrated its 20th anniversary, Yakuza is a mix of gangster melodrama, beat ’em up combat and zany minigames, and surprisingly, it works. Mostly set in Kamurocho, a fictionalized version of the infamous Tokyo red-light district Kabukicho, the games are a must if you want to experience the Japanese underworld. The latest installment, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, launches February 12.

