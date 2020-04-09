♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Happy Birthday with sparkles! Uranus is in your solar second house of income. Material changes abound. Blessings and healing arrive as Chiron and Dark Moon Lilith traverse your sign. This means the zodiac helps you kick up the breakthroughs. Lateral thinking and checking the past helps fast-forward Mercury’s communications as it transits into Aries.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Stability is your strength. If it can’t be found, you will create it. Intuitive, genius-like connections are made with Uranus in Taurus. Dreams may carry through to reality as you wake. The Sun, Dark Moon Lilith, and Chiron are in your solar twelfth house of the subconscious mind. This trio has a way of revealing paths from the forgotten past to bring them forward. They also heal.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus and Vesta connect in your sign. Arranging your closets, cleaning out cupboards, or talking with friends and family in a virtual realm restores the familiar to your world. Feeling secure is a platform you create. Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the Messenger. You are able to organize what needs to be done to calm hearts and minds. Mercury transits to your friendship sector. Perfect!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If you’re feeling inspired, look to the stars. They’re helping in every way they can. Venus, the goddess of comfort and love, connects with Vesta, who keeps the sacred home fires burning. In so many ways, you’ll fill your abode with a nurturing you can sink into. Mercury transits to open up discussions which expand your career.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

With Mars picking up speed, you’re either helping a partner move faster, or virtually being chased. If you’re single, you may find this symbolically pushes your drive for action. It’s easy for Leos to hit the mark. Your instincts are right on target. Mercury transits to snap ideas together at a pace that intensifies. Venus connects with Vesta to bring friends into view.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

World patterns intensify. What happened in the past is a map for choices now. At the same time, your inner momentum grows. You clearly see the details as they reveal their importance. Ruler Mercury, governing thoughts and ideas, transits to wake healing daydreams and make them real. This matrix is one where emotion shows. Venus and Vesta combine to secure your career.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Juno in your sign opposes Dark Moon Lilith. The qualities you desire in a partner walk a balance beam with your inner rebel. Bringing things to the surface can work if you have an outlet, even if it’s the polar opposite of what’s logical. Lovely Venus connects with temple goddess Vesta. Feelings and emotional contact needs to be acknowledged to keep the home fires glowing.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

The Moon in your sign helps your instincts hit home. If you’re not in the mood for full-on journaling, you might choose to keep a quick log of dates and times. Why? Mercury transits to a hot fire sign, one that moves fast. Since this planet governs communication, things could become rather mercurial. Venus connects with Vesta, to make sure news is not too slippery.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Wouldn’t you like to know what will happen, so you can plan accordingly? The stars are a map of the skies, connected to events in our lives. Mercury, the Messenger, transits to a hot and compatible fire sign (Aries). Not only does information pick up pace, it’s in your sector of romance and creativity. Who and what you love is nurturing, especially when you’re included.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You’re in the throes of having more responsibility than time. This week you have stellar assistance. The Sun, Dark Moon Lilith, and Chiron are in your solar fourth house of home life. You may have to unearth some taboos to get things to work. You have the heart and healing ability to do this. Mercury transits to join in. The communications you need arrive.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Mars races on its journey through your sign, making things happen fast. Mercury transits to your sector of conversations, thoughts, and ideas. It joins Chiron, Dark Moon Lilith, and the Sun. Old wounds and new discoveries bring inspiration and healing to cherished beliefs. This is a week to trust yourself. Venus conjunct Vesta brings warmth and security into romance.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Neptune waves to Mercury as it transits away from your sign. Entering your solar second house, news regarding your income brings a stable situation into place. Pluto, Jupiter, and Pallas Athene combine efforts to assist friends and associates swamped with responsibilities. Opportunities come as Venus connects to Vesta, offering comfort and rest.