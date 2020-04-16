♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Earth Day brings a revamp of perspective. It’s reasonable to feel you’re on your own, even if not alone. You might in any case, with planets arrayed in the ‘do it yourself’ sectors of your chart. Aries energy, contained, nurtures and restores itself in preparation for expansion later. The Sun leaves your Happy Birthday area, transferring its focus to your income with this New Moon.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Earth Day and the New Moon share a similar message. You can make a difference in the world. This is a Taurus New Moon, a bonus as the focus is on you. Pallas Athene has transited past Jupiter. It’s a positive indication that advances and breakthroughs move faster with Jupiter’s expansive qualities. Right now, you have a chance to absorb only what is best for you.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pallas Athene outpaces Jupiter, and they both run circles around Pluto. This is satisfying for a Gemini, as your nimble mind likes the arcs you fly through. Pushing mental limits is a double dare to accept, as historical turning points are made around the globe. Earth Day restores respect for our planet. The New Moon brings you dreams with options to ponder.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Cancers have a way of harmonizing the energy around them. Earth Day opens a door to your nature connection. Your senses spark as you glimpse new green leaves or birds in flight. The New Moon is a solid gift, moving towards stability. The physical aspect of being secure is all-important. Sudden changes may bring more work. Gratefully, giving comes with rewards.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Is this week a job for Wonder Woman and Ultraman? Or will Leos, governed by their hearts and the Sun, handle what’s needed? You are naturally generous, possessing the charisma to unite others. For the greater good, Earth Day motivates your leadership. The New Moon brings a fresh start to projects. Square to Saturn, the stars assist and your determination wins.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You have support in your income sector as your week comes full circle. Earth Day holds a special promise as small ideas grow into lasting commitments. Those to whom you have given now give back. The New Moon is in your solar ninth house of higher education. Your integration of mind and feeling offers the spiritual aspect in your favorite connections.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun transits to your solar eighth house. What you give to a relationship is shared. Some Librans are single. What then? Pursuits and time spent creating memories are valued treasures. Personal interests need no one but yourself for validation, even praise. Earth Day appreciates the efforts you make. The New Moon is sensuous with 24 karat magic.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Earth Day can bring auspicious moments for Scorpios. While you value your privacy, small glimpses of nature become more than a breath of fresh air. Appreciation of your world is monumental based on recent events. The New Moon is opposite your sign. This position represents your partner. Uranus may make them erratic, yet still sexy and solid at their core.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Sagittarians are famous for loving fresh air and the outdoors. What’s behind this is your natural thirst for adventure. Earth Day provides a way to connect your thoughts and ideas, even if you’re doing it from inside. You know you’re part of the positive whole that can make a difference. The New Moon is material and sensual. Imagine how you’ll make that real in the near future.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Holding up the pillars of tradition is no easy task. Especially when your avant-garde, trend-setting side wants respect, too. Earth Day is a way to have both. You do so much to keep things going. Now you can add what you would like to the mix. The New Moon is in your solar fifth house. It’s romantic, tender, and offers a chance to settle down in your own way.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Aquarius is an air sign, which governs the mind. Innovation and ideas, as well as their application, are a major part of your appeal. Being a cutting-edge type, crucial events trigger your insights. Earth Day can restore your sense of nature and wonder, even if you’re virtual. The New Moon is in your sector of home life. It opens a path to cozy and warm.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

One of your great strengths is in sensing what is not yet visible. It can be events about to occur, a shift in direction, or even ‘something in the air’. Your ruling planet, Neptune, governs the spectrum from illusion to true spiritual realms. Earth Day is one in which you can focus your energy towards our planet and all forms of life. The New Moon makes connections so much easier.