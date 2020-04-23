♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Mercury the Messenger leaves your sign, joining the Sun in your money sector. Income becomes a down to earth, manageable topic. Your increased sense of well-being accompanies this transit. Pluto goes retrograde. An opportunity to unearth what has been hidden begins. Finally, there’s a way to make sure you are secure. Career may stall for a nanosecond, then start up again.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday to You! The Sun in Taurus highlights your feelings as they move into sharp focus. Pluto goes retrograde. Opportunities for long distance travel and higher education are complex. While they’re less available, you have time to choose where to share your desirable energies. Decisions of a foundational nature are on their way as Mercury enters your sign.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The planets traverse your public sectors. You may consider your roots, a more personal venture. Are you a product of where you are, or do you follow your heart? If you’re lucky, it’s all one, though that’s not always the case. Pluto goes retrograde. Your curiosity and research skills are piqued. You may wonder if you’re where you want to be. Mercury transits, connecting you to your dreams.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

The push-pull of planets opposite your sign begins to let up. Mars and Saturn have moved on. Pluto and Jupiter still affect your relationship sector; they’re sexy, serious, and transformative. Pluto goes retrograde, prompting you to ask questions and consider reform. Mercury transits to your social scene. Friends arrive in your messaging zone. News and excitement keep you on your toes.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If you’re a Leo, you may wonder what you’ll have to roar about this week. Venus in your friendship arena makes sure you’re not alone, even if you’re living virtually. Saturn has entered your relationship sector, slowing Mars enough to see the tail lights as they disappear around the corner. Mercury has a mind of its own, transiting to bring news about your career.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Unfettered by stumbling blocks when it comes to romance, Pluto unearths dishy delights in your dream sector. Connected to Jupiter, there’s no way to avoid the possibilities moving towards you. Pluto goes retrograde, rearranging the status quo. Mercury transits to your spiritual arena to ground this speeding train, with news that may be a surprise.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If you thought you knew the ins and outs of life at home, wait, there’s more. Pluto in this sector of your chart goes retrograde. What is already there, but not yet dealt with, is likely to rise to the surface. Mercury transits to stabilize the situation and make it all a bit more comfortable. Security with partners and landlords may be discussed in a manner satisfactory to you.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

This is a week to hunker down. Pluto goes deep as it moves retrograde. Looking back over what has been said, written, and acted upon, you are able to reassess. In your solar third house of communication, news tends to move more slowly than you might like. Previous information may be updated or made more accurate. Mercury transits to bring a loved one into easier access.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Sagittarius is the final fire sign of the zodiac, aligned with truth and long-range vision. The short-term, necessary actions of today and tomorrow test your ability to choose calm. Pluto goes retrograde in your income sector. Connected with Jupiter, you could receive a much-needed bonus. Mercury transits to your area of work. Volunteering counts too.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pluto goes retrograde in your sign. The last time it was retro was last October. It won’t be direct again until next October. This is the beginning of control issues rubbing you raw. Power structures unravel. Constant crisis seems like a requirement, but isn’t. Smoldering attractions are on the rise. Mercury transits to encourage your creative instincts. Life takes on a romantic hue.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

With your optimism comes balance and tenacity. Aquarius leads changes when they need to be made. An air sign, ruling the intellect, you sense when the rational takes precedence. Pluto moves retrograde. Dreams may startle or surprise you. They rise up to expand whatever you’ve been working on. Mercury transits to make your ideas practical and down to earth.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

With your empathy and understanding, not much surprises you. Yet you may still be glad to know that Ceres, the Great Mother, is at the precipice of Pisces. What this indicates is back-up kicking in for you. You are meant to receive a form of abundance, which secures your comfort levels. Mercury transits to make sure you hear news that allows for a sigh of relief.