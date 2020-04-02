♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! Two planetary positions work together, bringing calm and balance. Venus, goddess of comfort, finds her way to resource connections. Conversations help you complete tasks that have been set. You’re able to make projected headway. The Pink Full Moon opposite Aries resolves a question about how you choose to approach a relationship.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Needed connections now line up for you. Venus, your ruling planet, likes to see you cozy and well taken care of. She transits from your sign to your solar second house. This is where she does her best to increase your income, bring relief into your home, and help you feel secure. The Pink Full Moon in your work sector is crazy yet a comfort in an ‘I’ll support you’ sort of way.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Congratulations. You can unbuckle a tight schedule and enjoy a realm of relief. Often, your creative moments come when you’re flying in between worlds. They float in as you soak up nature, or wake from a dream. It’s easy to feel angelic inspiration, as Venus enters your sign this week. The Pink Full Moon in your romance sector confirms you’re on your way.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You have a lot on your shoulders. Seem like an understatement? All the planetary placements, minus the Moon and Juno, scramble for your attention. It won’t matter which ones you choose, as long as you take action. Venus transits to your solar twelfth house, so you may receive guidance from subtle realms. The Pink Full Moon reveals how to feel secure at home.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Does each day seem like a blur from the one before? The quickening change of pace melds with adjustments currently required. Feeling satisfied with your results adds a layer of well-being to your week. Venus, lover of all things luxurious, transits to your friendship sector. Say yes to warm overtures in a safe virtual world. The Pink Full Moon offers support that may surprise you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The planets are on your side. You can easily avoid all kinds of confrontations. You’ll still get your point across. You have the edge as you handle delicate topics. Once you discover what helps others feel secure, you can match their methods of communication. Venus transits to bring harmony and balance to your career. The Pink Full Moon reveals support for your income.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Too busy taking care of others to notice your needs? Your chart shows obligations at home, work, and even romance. You move quickly, adjusting to details. Ruler Venus in your solar ninth house indicates virtual long-distance travel. The Pink Full Moon in Libra is lovely, though a bit of a stickler when it comes to your abode. Personal items may have a mind of their own.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This is a seriously transitional week as you intuit the next wave of news. Venus is the goddess of love and money, after all, as she transits to your sector of sexy virtual situations. She also influences what you experience due to a partner, or what the universe brings if you’re single. The Pink Full Moon is a relationship luminary. She reaches into your dreams and offers you choices.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Others may truly believe what they are saying, but it still rests on your shoulders to double check. Sagittarians have a unique way of sensing the truth. You can feel what is accurate, just from being in touch with your reactions. Venus, goddess of all things comfortable, transits to your sector of long-term relationships. The Pink Full Moon offers you a special insight.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Jupiter in your sign brings you positive feedback. Pluto at the same degree wants to clamp down. Pallas Athene is just one degree away from both of them. You’ll find a creative way to work with authorities while still reaching needed goals. You may be the authority. Venus transits to fill your work sector with hope and kindness. The Pink Full Moon blesses your public persona.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

There are positive aspects in the stars for you. You may be so busy you don’t have time to stop, or you may be in a lull, waiting for the next set of information and deliveries. Venus, still the one who brings love and money, transits to your romance sector. This doesn’t happen so very often. You will find breathing space. The Pink Full Moon expands to a spiritual view.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

As Pisces is a water sign, and water rises to its own level, you feel to the depths of your being. Information waves wash through and are cleansed by your higher spirit, a form of richness in itself. Venus, goddess of love, transits to your conversation sector. You’re down to earth at the moment, yet comfortably inspired. The Pink Full Moon brings you a gift.