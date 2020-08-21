♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Restore yourself. You’ve signed up for so much, given of your time. You moved forward before others knew you had. You know the brunt of oncoming change, acting to dissolve others’ fears. This week, the Sun enters your area of work. You’re recognized, held, and accepted in a light you have earned. But still, you need to repair long-held dreams. Rest on the way there.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Too many needing too much? Not sure how much of you is left? This scenario plays out for Taurus everywhere. Uranus in your sign blesses, gives, and strips away. When you feel bereft, it showers you with surprises that please and delight. Watch out for this one. It may take you by surprise. The Sun enters your romance sector. Just in case you hadn’t noticed.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

You are playful when others forget to be. Your light heart lifts them when spirits sink. This week you’re on double duty as you catch loved ones from falling into gravity wells. Your level of awareness keeps your feet on the ground, even if you’d rather fly through the clouds. The Sun transits to warm up home base. Stellar action ensures you attract the best ever moments to keep.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Your understanding of human nature takes in more levels than you may realize. What Cancer instinctively knows can be a struggle for others. In every sense of the word, you are the nurturer of the zodiac. This doesn’t mean give only to others. Part of the balance is sharing your innate qualities with yourself. The Sun transits to notice the details that work best for you.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

The Sun completes its travels through your happy birthday heights. Let yourself celebrate in spirit and action. You have begun another year. Congratulations! Transiting to your solar second house, finances become a focus. They have the heart and warmth of the Sun in this sector to help them grow. As much as it may seem to slow you down, checking details will add up.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Happy Birthday, Virgo! You’re in your birthday zone. This is a heightened time when celestial influences put you in the spotlight. Yet, Virgos are famous for craving privacy. You can keep a healthy distance and still receive the love. Feeling too far behind the scenes? Ceres, goddess of abundance, is opposite Virgo. She makes sure you get a chunk of what you’re looking for.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Venus in your career sector wants to expand your comfort zone. She likes plush perks and a sense of indulgence. While you may wonder where that has gone, or if it will ever be, let moments morph into memories you’ll keep. The Sun transits to light up your dreams. It won’t be long until you’re in the midst of them, choosing which ones become real.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

The majority of planets hover in your private life sectors. There’s no mistaking the intensity of Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn retrograde. They can undo connections in the middle of a conversation. The Sun leaves your area of career, bringing in time for friends. Groups you have been on the edge of now come closer. Interests align. Have you found your virtual tribe?

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

While the zodiac looks for a place to rest, you may quietly consider where you stand. What was easy last week takes a turn. If the boredom of a limited lockdown enhances a need to go within, so be it. The rewards of inner work become a joy for your future. The Sun transits, infusing your career with expansion and heart. What you nurture now grows.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

The wisdom you could share is inestimable, if only you had time. Major planets in Capricorn ask you to do most of the rowing. You take care of things even as others have no clue. Luckily, Venus opposes Pallas Athene. Beauty and a place to relax balance strategy that you have already sorted. The Sun transits to open travel opportunities. It’s an education with a spiritual twist.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

You can do it all and then some. Mars is in your sector of connections. You speed up when needed, cutting through to what works. Day to day activities call for most of what you have to give. Focus on dreams may feel a tad heavy, but it’s only for the moment. The Sun leaves your relationship sector. It transits to make sure you get the benefits of being in one. Let yourself receive.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Your thoughts have value, even if they remain in subtle realms. Not everything is ready to come down to earth. Putting pressure on yourself may bubble out between daydreams and daily humdrum tasks. You may feel the weight of friendships. At least you know they won’t float away. The Sun transits to warm up a relationship worth hanging onto.