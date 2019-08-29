♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Chiron in your sign means putting yourself first. You’re a ground-breaker, a mover and a shaker. But you still need time to recover from your heroic escapades. Giving yourself a chance to replenish your resources, you’re in alignment with the stars. The New Moon arrives in your solar sixth house of work. It offers a view of which options are the very best for you.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If you can skip the self-blame, you’ll make inroads with romance. Mercury, Juno, the Moon and Sun, Mars and Venus huddle together in this area of your chart. This translates to details everywhere, which makes things work. The painstaking part is knowing which pieces are intricately connected. This week’s New Moon opens a chapter where you can write each page.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Life at home is pretty much everything this week. Ruler Mercury, Juno, the Sun, Mars, and Venus command attention in this sector of your chart. Before you take a breath, you’ll be inundated with the more pleasant aspects of life. The New Moon is in this very same area. You’ll have energy to embrace a cycle of diet, definitions, and details if you choose.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The New Moon is a bit picky. That’s unusual for the absence of light, a creative void where everything is possible. Details, forgotten or remembered, are the keys to your next chapter. A few moments of acknowledging them will get you off the hook. Venus, Mars, Juno and Mars are finicky, too. Once they have their say, they’ll move on.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Lions like to roar, but they’ll also make friends with the mouse who takes a thorn out of their paw. Make sure your leonine prowess doesn’t scare off potential deals. The New Moon starts a cycle where so many things are possible. Venus, Mars, the Sun, and Juno have all the details lined up. Mercury’s not even retrograde. You can come out of this very clean and shiny.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Oh what a week. Prepare to be stripped down to your most invincible self. Radiant light and clean motives take you everywhere. You’ll be the captain of your own ship, too. The New Moon is in your sign. This offers a creative void just waiting for you to fill. Venus, Mars, the Sun, and Juno are all in Virgo. So is Mercury, your ruling planet. Make the choice. Take the leap.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The New Moon is a portal. It can make your dreams real. This requires restructuring, of which you’re well aware. You have escaped heavy energies and are in a safe zone. At the same time, you may look out the window and wonder where you’d be happier. The details you need are not yet in place. They’ll arrive soon. Appreciate beauty, and the money will follow.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Things blink in and out of reality all the time. The mind merges and edits to create this illusion of duration. Still, when you’re waiting for something, it can seem like forever. The New Moon is a place where only possibilities reside. It’s the beginning of another cycle, before it has taken form. Those around you may be having a hard time. Give yourself what you need to stay strong.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Idealistic you. Utopia is a place you’d like to live. Yet the New Moon, in its empty and waiting state, insists the details be ironed out first. Your breadth of vision has allowed you to see far for a very long time. Others weren’t ready to take action. This week may not be the most restful, but a resolution is coming. You won’t break. You’ll breathe deeply and after meditation, start again.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

There are innumerable roads to choose. Yet, you may think you have only one or two at the moment. What has been instilled in you all your life is about to change. Welcome it as you would a downpour in a desert. The New Moon restores your sense of equilibrium. Someone has been working to turn things upside down. It’s their focus, not yours. You are safe and secure.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Going full circle is not always a welcome sight. It may feel like you’re stuck with the same views, in the land of repetition. The New Moon is when the Sun and the Moon share a blended space in the sky. They merge to balance things, inside and out. There’s a period of darkness before light is reflected again. It’s a statement from the heavens that a new cycle has begun.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You will have to fight to maintain your position this week. It may be internalized, as in checking your core muscles and holding your vision in your mind. Your beliefs may be challenged. Not because they don’t hold merit. If you don’t let go of what you see as real, someone else may have to. The New Moon, Mercury, Juno, Mars and Venus all oppose your sign. Hang in there.