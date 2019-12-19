♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The holidays glow as Venus brings friends together. The Winter Solstice offers a surprise, revealing your strength in a clinch. The New Moon is a Solar Eclipse. Those with strong connections and relationships grow closer. If erosion beneath the surface has not been dealt with, there’s time to start again. With Mars sextile Pluto, this eclipse helps you build a solid future.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

This time of year is nostalgic. In the midst of luncheons and family dinners, Venus transits to shore up your career. Being philosophical helps. Trust goes a long way. Don’t let your nervous system feel overwhelmed. Surround yourself with positive events. The Winter Solstice is a protector of justice. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse brings excitement and romantic encounters.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re in luck on many levels. Venus takes off to another sign. She ends up balancing your spiritual practices with your world views. Not that the holidays don’t catch your attention. Glitter abounds. The Winter Solstice brings things down to earth. Warm your inner hearth. Let the New Moon/Solar Eclipse be the stellar event that brings good fortune and excitement to your week.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week moves fast and holds many promises. Some come to pass immediately. Others, you’ll have to wait for. That’s because so many starry aspects are in a sector that is very down to earth. The material realm takes time to create, so that it will last. The Winter Solstice beams in on relationships. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse brings excitement you have been waiting for.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As busy as you are, there are moments of silence. You can hear your inner whispers sharing which holiday direction to take. Venus, goddess of love, moves to your relationship sector. There’s something yummy beyond the usual in store for you. The Winter Solstice is serious about work. Recognition is your reward. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse brings an exciting career development.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Half of what you visualize is on its way in. The other half is already here. You may not know it, if you have given mixed signals to the universe. This week has a way with words. Thoughts float in from everywhere. Some may just be passing through. The Winter Solstice is grounding and abundant for you. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse is romance par excellence.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week holds holiday predictions and mystical moments. Which ones are right for you? Mars sextiles Pluto, bringing income and home base into alignment. Then Venus is seductive as she transits to luxuriate in your romance sector. The Winter Solstice is a productive time for adorning your fortress. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse is considered lucky for homes and diets.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week you may hear exactly what you’ve hoped for. Luckily, the planets involved are down to earth, meaning much of it is true. Mars in your sign is not kidding around. You want results. Mars sextiles Pluto to wrap up what can be done. You’re in charge. The Winter Solstice brings security of the type that interests you. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse is exciting. Watch out!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

For a sign that doesn’t like to get heavy about things, you have more than holiday spirits haunting you. While that may sound ominous, it’s not. There are serious items to attend to. Then you’re free once again. The Winter Solstice pushes you to deal with money. Your own, and someone else’s. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse is lucky, exciting, grounding, and prosperous.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Just when you thought things were one way, they’re not. Mars sextiles Pluto to make sure your friends keep you on top. Venus tiptoes over the line to boost your income. Save some for yourself. The Winter Solstice helps you reveal more facets of yourself, like light hitting a prism. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse reveals your mature choices. It also offers excitement and luck.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus in your sign makes all the difference. This heavenly goddess begins her transit through Aquarius. You’re connected to the best parts of yourself, and others see this. The Winter Solstice includes the energies of your solar twelfth house. Dreams, privacy, and healing on and off the grid are included. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse says hello to excitement and motivation.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

These holidays reach you in untold ways. The depths of compassion find a match. You embody the mystical aspects of the season. Venus enters your solar twelfth house, making dreams more beautiful. The Winter Solstice brings a magic to sharing time with friends. The New Moon/Solar Eclipse is exciting. You are productive, expanding connections and making new ones.