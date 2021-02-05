♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Whatever you think of this week, it stands its ground. Seven celestial bodies hold court in the realm of technology buoyed by hopes, dreams, and wishes. The approaching New Moon blends its energy with the Sun, representing yin and yang. A continuing balance is at stake. What does this bring you? Friends and groups are likely to inundate, wanting you to join them. Get ready.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

The treadmill of life isn’t stopping. In fact, it’s speeding up. The pent-up energy and forced patience you so carefully navigated now unmasks deeper desires. Mars in Taurus gives you determination to gently remove unwanted roadblocks. Mars includes flare-ups, but you’re more like a slow burn. The approaching New Moon makes a bid to reconstruct your career.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Although Gemini loves being interactive, do you eve wish you had a cloak of invisibility? Imagine what you could enjoy. Checking in to see world’s latest updates could be addictive. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Mercury, and the Sun are in your spiritual eighth house. The approaching New Moon joins them. Don’t underestimate where your instincts can take you.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Just when you think you’ve used up your last nerve, the universe knocks. An endless fount of compassion flows through those who care. You connect in an empathetic way to all around you. Your focus lights up the part that nurtures. This week’s stellium of seven celestial bodies restores a relationship. The approaching New Moon aligns feelings with what’s at stake.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Intensity plus. So many planets tugging at you. They’re determined to make an impact. How they play out depends on expectations you place on yourself. This shows up in a partnership. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, the Sun, Pallas Athene and Mercury are all in your sector of long-term commitments. The approaching New Moon joins in. Get inside or be prepared for the long haul.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Had enough? You’re not alone. Seven celestial bodies crowd your work sector. They’re brilliant, tech-savvy, and ready to take you to the next level. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, the Sun, Pallas Athene, and Mercury join forces as you relax into your virtual world. They want what is best for everyone. The tie-breaker is up to the approaching New Moon, who joins them.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

If anyone might enjoy the stars, it’s you. They are in your solar fifth house of romance. Your creative streak is at an all-time high. Venus, your ruler, Saturn, Jupiter, the Sun, Pallas Athene, and Mercury fill up this sector of your chart. Other than feeling breathless, you won’t have to figure things out. The approaching New Moon channels a match to your way of thinking.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Some weeks have a mind of their own. Just when you have a lovely schedule woven into the tapestry of your day, another aspect of life finds its way to you. Prepare to be interrupted. The celestial focus is bridging the gap. It’s a high-tech, humanitarian thrust towards the future. The approaching New Moon is there, too. Congratulations on your arrival!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Getting to the heart of things is easy for you. A natural visionary, your arrows aim for the stars. Do others have a glazed look in the midst of your explanations? Perhaps they just haven’t gotten there yet. A fabulous array of seven celestial bodies expands your thoughts. Connections spark you. The approaching New Moon joins them. Move comfortably with your call of the wild.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Life won’t let you be bored, though it may seem tempting. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, the Sun, Pallas Athene, and Mercury hover in your financial sector. This is massive. You may be running, literally or figuratively, to more spots than you can keep track of. The approaching New Moon is the seventh celestial body to join them. This allows expectations to align with your feelings.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If you can’t keep up with yourself, you’re living your chart, as they say. The entire zodiac may feel a realignment, but your sign leads it. Magical number seven equals the celestial bodies to negotiate this move. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, the Sun, Pallas Athene, and Mercury are in Aquarius. The approaching New Moon joins them, toppling things in your favor.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As a cosmic sign, you see the humor in this week. You may be forced to. Skimming the surface may not generally appeal, but since some options are like concrete, you can slide safely past. Seven celestial bodies have their eyes on you. Karmic connections abound, meeting with Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, the Sun, Pallas Athene, and Mercury. The approaching New Moon joins them.