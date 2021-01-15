♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Ruler Mars takes center stage, turning on the high beams while you suss out ‘the haps’. Your famous Aries sizzle fires up as Mars connects with Uranus. You’re the pivotal force behind a breakthrough. The Sun transits, bringing friends with a global perspective. Watch frustrations melt away. Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node to bring a karmic connection.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Jupiter, the magnificent hope-giver, squares Uranus in your sign. You know what it feels like to have things change. You’ve mastered juggling events not meant to be up in the air. Your determined nature allows you to catch them. Current astro-impact is on your career. The Sun transits to bring a neutral perspective. A positive push from Mars gets your plans on board.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

This is a week to celebrate. Suddenly, you see the humor in everything. Zooming out to the big picture is a joy. The Sun transits to add substance to power brokers Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury, and Pallas Athene. They know what needs to be done to balance family and work. Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node. He may offer something you’d like, but find daunting.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus opposite your sign softens your week. A flow of understanding presents itself in the most unusual package. The Sun transits to warm energy towards humanitarian aims. This expansive force joins Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury, and Pallas Athene. What was crushing your schedule is now seen in a different light. You’re about to embark on a new and worthwhile journey.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Good news, in several arenas. The Sun transits opposite your sign. This activates your relationship sector. Since this luminary benefits all, you share the limelight. The planets rally to adjust and sharpen your focus. Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury, and Pallas Athene gift partnerships. They are as important as they have ever been. Mars connects with Uranus for surprise shifts.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Virgos have endless patience. You may not think of yourself in this way. It may be more of a personal mantra. The Sun transits to move things forward at work. This energy continues for you. Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury, and Pallas Athene lead the stellar pack. Ruler Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node. While not all is easy, you will make this path your own.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

This week planets traverse the personal sectors of your chart. Matching the season, you have time to reflect. The Sun transits to your solar fifth house of romance. Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury, and Pallas Athene are already there. If you haven’t connected with someone special, it may be hard to resist much longer. Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node. Breakthrough!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Feel like you’re living the life of an introvert? You’re spot on. Every planet in your chart hovers below the horizon. This puts the emphasis on what you’re up to, while the outside world has no clue. You can fill up your space with your own energy, nurturing your inner world. The Sun transits to add warmth to hearts at home. Your aura glows, showing off the best of you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mid-January is not normally Sag’s favorite focus. Spiraling winter doldrums may try to suck you in. Life in flux restricts freedom-loving travel. Your intellect thirsts for intrigue and philosophy. You refuse to be bored. The Sun transits to warm up conversations. Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury and Pallas Athene assist. You’re about to embark on an expansive, rewarding new adventure.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Venus is in Capricorn. She gifts you with a beauty you can appreciate. Pluto continues to tromp on expectations. You see through the rifts to an enticing view. The Sun transits to brighten finances in line with upcoming plans. It joins Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury, and Pallas Athene. Absorbing their stellar energy may take all you have, but expansion is coming for you.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday, Aquarius! You’ll receive much of what you hope for this week. Jupiter attempts to block a sudden shift that arrives without warning. Then Mars comes to the rescue. When Mercury trines the North Node of the Moon, you’ve made it through. There are plenty of reasons to celebrate in your own special way.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re in touch with the deepest part of your spirit. The Sun transits to your solar twelfth house. Dreams and sacred spaces offer a message. Energy and strength come from Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury, and Pallas Athene. They’re warm and waiting for you. This is a star stellium you will notice. Expansion in humanitarian and creative areas is nurturing and home-based.