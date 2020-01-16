♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Keep going, even if it’s slowly step by step. As the first sign of the zodiac, you are looked to for your indomitable spirit. Do, however, take a winter rest. Venus is in a water sign, which makes things a bit sloggy for your hot fire self. The Sun transits to brighten your sector of friends and get-togethers. As you put yourself in the midst, you’ll see your stance more comfortably.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There may be news that brings you out of any humdrum. While you might enjoy a fantasy or two, the Sun transits to a well-known neutral position. Then it squares Uranus in Taurus, which keeps shaking reality to the surface. As each layer is peeled back, there’s enormous potential to allow depth and happiness into your life. Venus sextiles Jupiter this week to show you how.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Every week has its own signature moments. If you were to play them back in slow motion, you’d see the patterns. As it is, it may seem like the pace blurs your view. Ruler Mercury sextiles Chiron to complete a healing cycle. Before you begin the next one, Mercury squares Uranus, bringing a surprise into play. Your instincts are sharp and right in tune with the next step.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your feelings are on the line. More than that, you just know your intuition has grown stronger. What do you do with the radar you have? Mercury sextiles Chiron, so that a conversation gets straightened out. Influences around you have less impact than your own sense of self. The Sun transits to ensure you see all you are meant to receive. Transactions are meant for balance.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

What would you like to do with the energy you give others? Do you feel nourished and restored, or more like a bear wishing to hibernate? Getting back into the swing of things during an underbelly time of year is like trying to swim in someone else’s dream. Make your own way, at your own pace. Healing comes as the Sun moves to balance out family’s demands.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’ll make it to the end of this week, and the one after. Knowing this, in what way would you prefer to spend your time? Even if you don’t feel validated this moment, your time is valuable. It’s a gift. Your ruler Mercury offers two distinct types of experiences. One is with Chiron, the healing proto-comet. The other is mastery with changes you can’t control. Have fun!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Now that you have a handle on home base, what’s next? Are you an open book, ready for your next chapter? Or do you prefer to peruse footnotes you might want to include? Either way, Librans enjoy time on their own terms. In fact, the planets insist. Focus on your desires. Ideas are paramount to soul-searching. Your abode is where you find yourself this week.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Look at the chocolate truffle side of life. Not everyone is into sweet; some prefer savory. Yet, with all you have to give, you may prefer to have both on your team. For a short time, Scorpio is free and clear of planetary ‘involvement’. You’re in the midst of assisting, but without having to take a direct hit. The Sun transits to bring light to your home base. Why not enjoy the lift?

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

What you thought was sorted isn’t, but what waits for attention corrects itself. Yes, you are living in a zen koan. More power to you! Your radar may have picked up on the realignments happening within. Mars in your sign keeps your focus at laser levels. Chiron gives you a chance for healing in the romance arena. How much more true to yourself can you be?

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You don’t have to be an earth sign to get things done, but it helps. If only the goal posts would stay put! You may wonder why you’re living like a rock star when the budget says otherwise. Or you’re so conservative, you’ve planned for future generations, but deprived yourself. Mercury sextiles Chiron to take care of you. The Sun transits to your finance sector. Wealth incarnate.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Healing comes at a higher price when you put it on the back burner. While this may be obvious, it only ever is in the glare of hindsight. Skipping ahead, you can avoid the rigamarole and stay on top. If you’re not there, go for new heights in career and relationships. If you haven’t had energy for them, you will. The Sun has entered your sign. You are number one. Happy Birthday!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Wind may blow and trees creak, but you are in a safe spot. Venus in Pisces makes life beautiful. Go ahead, be your best (or even most expensive) version of you. Find a hip place that invites your higher self. Enjoy watching the scenery reflect dreams and wishes. Your friendship arena fills with power players and game changers. Mars in your career sector makes you one of them.