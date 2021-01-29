♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon takes a leadership view, liking your creative approach. Mercury goes retrograde. Not to confuse, but to add categories of your choice. Chiron, the healing comet, streaks through issues to release the past. Instead of a sense of loss, there is joy for what’s coming. Venus transits to a compatible position in your chart, respecting all of your thoughts.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon exposes what you’ve held in your thoughts. Mars connects with Dark Moon Lilith, exactly. Drive and focus meet the siren of what has been forbidden. Instead of giving it free reign, consider the beauty and love your sign is known for. Slow down before you burn up. Mercury goes retrograde. Everything that is said is not how it’s heard.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon begins a courageous new journal. Your worldview, already vast, continues to grow. Double check your personal algorithms as Mercury, your ruler, goes retrograde. A layer of the spiritual veil is pulled off, faster than a band-aid and without the sting. Venus enters this expansive sector, adding comfort to Saturn, Jupiter, the Sun, Pallas Athene, and Mercury.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon reveals a financial strength. Mercury goes retrograde to scramble connections. Let conversations hold the weight you choose. Venus leaves her position opposite Cancer. Only Pluto is left to pull and tug at you. You deserve a round of applause, or at least, some down time to decompress. Partnerships work with an open mind.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon is in Leo. Enjoy the reflection of your good taste. Your sign is born with confidence and courage. Stick to your insights. Planetary aspects may push for you to toss them out. This happens when Mercury goes retrograde. It’s always an admirable quality to double-check. Enjoy Venus as she transits to warm and beautify your partnerships.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This Full Wolf Moon offers the reflection of favorite dreams. Virgos tend to be humanitarian. You care deeply. What makes the difference in small change and world largesse are the details. The sign of Virgo is particularly adept in choosing what works. Worth remembering this week, ruler Mercury goes retrograde. Data may change in front of your eyes. Venus transits to help out.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon is in your expanding house of friendship. What you think can make an enormous difference in the paths offered to you. What tips your Libran scales? Could it be the weight you feel in your choices? What lies ahead is your relationship with Mercury, the Messenger. This planet goes retrograde. Venus, your ruler, transits to a place you can relish.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon works for you, if you allow yourself the attention you deserve. This week brings a protective quality. Mercury moves retrograde in your solar fourth house. People may hear in mirror-image when it comes to where you live. Venus transits to this sector of your chart. Promises of upgrades are meant to be. The details of how they play out require your attention.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon brings confidence to enjoy what comes your way. Sagittarians are upfront and open, though starry aspects arrive to increase your need for privacy. Repetition may be required, as Mercury goes retrograde in your communication sector. Venus transits to make it up to you with caramel drizzled over warm almond milk, or chocolate and whipped cream.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

What is it you most need to get through this week? Not a lot. With Saturn as your ruling planet, you get the best and make it last – forever. The Full Wolf Moon takes on the role of choosing. Mercury goes retrograde in your income sector. Panic not. What you hear and read is unlikely to be the last word, as communications criss cross. Venus transits, to bring the money back.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon brings a bright reflection on partnerships. Aquarius is the zodiac sign of the season. Not only are you handling the influx of Saturn and Jupiter to your sign, but Mercury goes retrograde. Typically, this can mean two steps forward, one step back. Happy Birthday! Since Venus enters Aquarius as well, it’s more a time to cash in. Don’t sabotage yourself. Take it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

The Full Wolf Moon infuses confidence. You get to take center stage. Jupiter and Saturn are in your solar twelfth house. Hold your instincts high. Mercury goes retrograde this week. You may sense it before others realize what just happened. Venus transits to help you want more. This is a gift of motivation. She softens your dreams, bringing hope when you need it.