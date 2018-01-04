Weekly Horoscope: January 5 – January 11

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This can be a quiet week. Often anti-climactic, sinking into January after the holiday rush may be the respite you actually need. Astrologically, completion comes with the fourth quarter Moon. Mercury transfers his loyalties, but don’t be alarmed. He influences an area important to you. For the next few weeks, you are the voice of reason. You can lead the way, whether you’re speaking in public, or to a supervisor. In fact, if you’d rather relax, researching what soothes your soul will also work.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Getting through the first full week of January is often an adjustment. The combined glitz and pull of the holidays leaves little on reserve, once the new year starts to take effect. Thankfully, the luminary aligning with your stars is the fourth quarter Moon. You’re in a process of completion. Mercury transits to another position, where you can start thinking about trips, expansion, and meditations to bring you out of any winter doldrums.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

January is here, and it’s your turn to enjoy it. While you may not think it’s a showstopper week, there are ways to make it work. The fourth quarter Moon has a lot going for it. It’s in your house of romance. Take time out for a nostalgic favorite film, or light a candle at dusk to invite the magic in. Mercury, your ruler, transits to another location in your chart. He has found a voice, particularly about relationships. If you’re partnered up, they may have suggestions to share with you this week.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

For some, the first full week of January is a reason to feel glum, or wish away the weather. But for you, dear Moonchild, it’s an excuse to snuggle in. No one needs to have a cozy home as much as a Cancer! Hot chocolate, fluffy pillows, another cup of tea – the list is endless. It’s the fourth quarter Moon, so while others are taking stock of their responsibilities, you can glory in completing yours. Mercury transits to a stable position in your relationship sector. Start talking!

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

In winter, Leos tend to dream about warm beaches and hot suns. It’s a big cat thing. If you’re not currently basking in the heat, know that it can be a week of inner warmth anyway. The fourth quarter Moon is about completion. If there are things you wanted to do but couldn’t as the incoming holidays gathered strength, now you can. Mercury transits to an area of your chart where strategy and planning create a forum for you to communicate your much-needed ideas.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Just when you’re thinking there’s nothing new under the sun, and you can’t see the sun anyway because of the clouds, you find yourself in January. People hunker down, they don’t go out as much, and they keep to themselves. Or do they? This week is a fourth quarter Moon. It’s all about completion. Not everything can be done within four walls. If you find you need to travel, even a short distance, be glad for Mercury, the messenger. He transits to your romantic sector. Time to meet someone!

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Librans have a fascination with fashion. You may remember what you wore last Sunday, or know what you’ll be wearing next week. Venus is your ruler. She gifts you with looks and charm. You know your presentation is important, and besides, it’s fun. The fourth quarter Moon is in your sign. This means you have twice the luck you might normally have. It’s time to complete an important negotiation or project. Mercury transits to your home base to help you.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

As January begins its slow month of quiet, you’re ready to rest and reflect. You won’t have much time, as things are picking up sooner than you think. This week there’s a fourth quarter Moon, which is about completion. If you’re finishing up from last year, or just needing to confirm your schedule, the stars are with you. Mercury transits to a part of your chart where you can make substantial gains. Your ability to connect with others, spoken or unspoken, makes all the difference.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

For just over three years, Saturn was in Sagittarius. There wasn’t much time to play. When you could, responsibilities still stood like statues in your thoughts. Now it has transited away from your sign, and you can hardly believe it. It’s January, usually a winter month to ‘get through’. However, for you it has a different meaning. You’re starting a long cycle where what you have done in the past is rewarded. The focus this week is completion. So you can start anew!

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Things have been rattling around long enough. Now it’s time to get the boxes out, clear things up, and move into your new life. Yes, January includes brand new directions, if that’s what you’ve been hoping for. The fourth quarter Moon is a luminary in need of a spark. But first, she needs completion. Meditate, pray, take a walk. You don’t have to decide anything if the answers haven’t risen to the surface. Mercury transits to your sign. You have a lot to think about. Take your time.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Does it feel more like January is sinking into place, rather than kicking in? It’s only the first full week, so there’s time for things to straighten out and even amp up. With this fourth quarter Moon, there are projects to complete (probably not news). This goddess has a way of reflecting her visions in your subconscious until you finally have to do something. Mercury transits to this area of your chart. Dreams, deep thoughts, and cosmic communications are nothing to worry about.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As much as Pisces makes plans, the stars keep flowing through the heavens. Which means you have learned to surf cosmic waves (which keep taking you places you didn’t expect to end up). As much as you are part of the universal ocean, there are times you wish to sit and reflect on the light of the sea. Luckily, it’s a fourth quarter Moon. Which means this goddess lets you complete a few projects before January starts to take on a life of its own. And you with it!