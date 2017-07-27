Weekly Horoscope: July 28–August 3

ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun and Mars currently share the same real estate, which heats things up! There is an intensity and speed that was not available until now. They enhance your creativity and put a now-or-never focus on love and romance. That’s not all that’s going on, but it may feel like it. If you receive an offer you’re sure you want, check the details before August’s solar eclipse.

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Choices are subject to adjustments that sink in as you sleep. Uranus in your solar twelfth house likes to shake things up, even with your astute observations. If you take this as a self-reflection, it will drive you crazy. If you see the universe creating upgrades—something better for you,—you’ll relax. The Sun and Mars join forces to speed up romantic resolutions.

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus in your sign leads to all sorts of conclusions, with happy results. If you’ve been saving money or free time for a “rainy day,” you can step outside those parameters. Enjoy a special treat. This luxury goddess has a way of making you want to stop and see what else is out there. Mars and the Sun second this. An intense conversation may jolt you into action, or you may find it rather sexy.

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Feel like you’re taking care of everyone, but no one takes care of you? Do you have dreams of relaxation, and enjoying a little fun? You’re seen as a go-to person, which may be news to you. Without meaning to, you fix broken hearts and possibly heal headaches. Your qualities of caring and patience have a way of changing the paths of others for the better! (But still, take a break this week.)

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

To say it’s an intense week is an understatement. Mars connects closely with the Sun in Leo. Happy Birthday! You may experience a reason to move at great speed, feeling vitalized, with the ability to put your desires into action. Speaking of which, Mars makes things hot. This can go two ways — disagreements that heat up, or recognizing a situation is actually rather sexy.

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Head for the hills? Run for cover? Not at all! Just because Mars connects with the Sun and heats up your current affairs doesn’t mean they aren’t worth sticking around for. If anything, you’ll enjoy the next level you leap to, before and after you stir the pot. This week is sort of a last-ditch effort. Someone who can’t admit they’ve let you down is trying to make it up to you.

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

At the same time things are in chaos, Jupiter makes offers seemingly too good to be true. This mover and shaker likes to expand things, and you can handle that. It’s the opposition to Uranus, with short shocks and sudden changes, that is daunting. You can’t have it your way in each moment, but you can hold on to your sanity by riding the rapids and enjoying the view.

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you are pushed to make financial decisions, you could gamble and win long term. However, Scorpios like quiet, cool resting places. Your higher self, the eagle, can see the overview, but that is a long way off. Nervous-system speaking, you’re more comfortable with pulling in your resources and waiting out the storm for a more peaceful day.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

As intense as things are, it’s lucky you were born able to see the overview. Otherwise, you’d be lost in the details that appear out of nowhere. You’ve been pushing yourself for so long, it may seem like there isn’t anything left to pull from. That’s not true, but you will have to drop your guard – at least with yourself – and give yourself the rest you so sorely need.

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If only things weren’t serious, they could flip into the absurd. Then they’d be funny, and you could laugh. Venus lightens the mood this week with a perk at work. Not maybe your top fantasy, but this goddess has a way of bringing a gift, or making something beautiful so life holds an attractive possibility. Mars approaches the Sun. Your pace accelerates.

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The karmic overload you’re working with is a challenge. The south node of the Moon in your sign asks, “Are some things just not working?” A level of comfort you hoped for may not be available, if it ever was. The Mars – Sun connection infuses you with light and energy. As you come through this, the results equate to a stronger bank balance. With time out to play!

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Do trust your instincts on this one. Is that ever not the case? While what your radar picks up is undoubtedly Piscean-proof and accurate, information keeps changing. You’re spinning like a top, but others don’t know why. Venus wants to spend too much money at home (how?) when you’re not looking. The Mars–Sun connection brings work to a mighty froth.