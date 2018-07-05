♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You don’t see the point in wasting energy. You may streamline just who gets yours. The Moon is in your sign and feelings rule. Venus enters your solar sixth house of work. She helps you find comfort, attractive vistas and a bonus. Details matter. You can’t always wait. If you don’t move, your mind may race. Taking time to reflect puts things into perspective.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Worried you’re not doing enough? Think you’re doing too much? There’s an endless treadmill reflected in the stars. Not one to happily live out on a limb, you’d rather deal with ruler Venus. She enters your romantic sector. Details can feel like a critique. At the same time, if you let comments and ideas slowly absorb into your system, you may find life becomes a tad plushy.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Suddenly everything at home has to look better. Venus enters this sector of your chart. Surprise cobwebs and trails of dust are no match for your sharp senses. Even shadows have to improve. As a Gemini, this is second nature to you. If any part of this week feels off-kilter, know that you deserve to be in charge of your own point of view. It’s a validation of who you are.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week brings challenges you’re up for. Venus, goddess of love, money, and beauty, enters your conversational sector. Suddenly neighbors ask for a chat, or brothers and sisters make an appearance. What you could find interesting is the abundance of details that come to light. Parts of unruly puzzles are filled in. Reach out to discover who you’re currently matched up with.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Venus leaves Leo, but keeps you in mind. She enters your financial sector, using her charms for your comfort. At the same time, she’s looking for details and accountability. If there are vague systems or holes in your pockets, they’ll be more noticeable. This transit can be sorted easily. The timing is right. Mercury is still in your sign. It’s easy to be heard and take action.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus enters your sign. It’s finally your turn. Make sure to say yes. She wants to gift you with beauty all around, and a plushy sense of security. Whether it’s financial or romantic, you may as well enter the zone. It’s set up for your comfort. Transits don’t last forever. Get up, leave the humdrum behind. Let your exotic side show to those who deserve to see it.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Not everyone can see what you do. You know this, but Mercury in your eleventh house puts you on stage. Whether you’re taking a walk, entering a venue, or stepping out with friends, you’re attracting attention. What you say holds a weight you may not be used to. Wonder if it’s for real? Venus, your ruler, enters your sector of dreams. Time to prune them for the biggest blossoms.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If commitments are more exhausting than intriguing, it may be time to step back. Venus enters your solar eleventh house. Friendships and groups offer an unusual comfort. Reacting only to that which serves you saves time. It’s a discipline you can practice like a spiritual belief. Your feelings are deep and deserve to be nurtured. Anything less won’t work.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re closer to your goal than you may think. Mercury in your solar ninth house has a tendency to ask questions. Yes, you are a part of the bigger picture. In accepting this, you can drop any self-blame. Venus enters your career sector. She adds a magnetic pull to whatever you are doing. What you think can become reality. Consider the reasons behind your choices.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s a push for finances with Mars in this sector (patience required, he’s retrograde). Venus enters your area of the law. This includes legal scenarios you may be embroiled in, or your spiritual perspective – how you pull back to see the bigger picture. If there’s a gain, you’ll hang in there. If energy is drained and emotions too, look at how you can let go and move on.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’d like to be free as a bird. You really would. You’d fly above all the questions, attachments and debris left behind. You know you won’t. You came here for bigger reasons. Venus transits to your solar eighth house. This is where you share parts of your life with a special someone, or receive scrutiny in areas that need to change. You want answers. They are coming.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

For a sign so immersed in the collective, you may wonder why you’re constantly drenched. Chiron has moved to your financial sector. This is an area where your talents and resources are found. If you have given away too much of yourself, this week you may choose what to take back. Venus enters your relationship sector. She hints to go there to restore. Luxury and all.