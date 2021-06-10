♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Notice a shift that makes all the difference? Mars transits to compatible fire sign Leo, putting you in forward motion. Creative efforts, taking care of kids, long walks and candlelight dinners all glow in this sector of your chart. Ruler Mars makes jumping into something easy for you. You’re out in front, ahead of the rest. Having the edge is an exciting addition to your week.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Taurus loves their creature comforts. This is a requirement for your sign, not an option. Meaning they have to tickle your insides, or at least help you feel secure. You also prefer a level of serenity, appreciating fine art or the beauty of nature. Mars, action and energy, transits to your sector of home and hearth. You might not get much rest there this week. But you will have fun.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Governed by Mercury, your verbal acumen impresses. When it comes to conversations, no one can match you. Add your ability to view details from every angle, and you’re indispensable. When a decision needs to be made, or personalities blended, you are the go-to person. Mars transits, adding a glow to everything you share this week.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week is sweet, without needing the sugar. Venus is in Cancer. She has a way of making sure you’re understood. She also knows what you need to sink into, whether it’s a a duvet, an iced coffee, or a bowl of homemade soup (think Nigella). Mars transits into your solar second house of finance. A reboot arrives for your income. Feel like it’s about time?

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Breathless with excitement? Far too much to do? Both can express Mars making a move. Transiting into Leo, this planet gifts you. Want to amp up your creative mode? Now is the time to do it. Desires increase. Motivation is easier. It’s fun to make things happen, rather than the universe forcing its hand. Enjoy jumping out of your comfort zone this week. Happy landing!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Friends stand by you. Venus in this sector of your chart won’t let you get bored. You may find groups you’ve joined, interests you share, fill the gap and then some. Family is important for Virgo. So is your independence of mind. Often you show it more through deeds than words. Ruler Mercury connects with the Sun for big ideas. Mars transits to create a burst of ambition.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Libra has a natural talent for looking great. You’re always willing to help the fashion-challenged. Need to refresh your circuits? Mars transits to your solar eleventh house. Hopes and dreams activate. Friends find you. Notice an engine roaring? Travel, freedom, and fresh air call. Do you sense the universe offers you a nurturing nod? Accept it while you can.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If plans morph into stumbling blocks, at work or with a partner, it smooths out this week. Venus is in a compatible sign. The love goddess makes it easier to engage feelings. Travel requirements? The focus for motivation is Mars. This planet of passion transits to your solar tenth house. Career is fun as you realize no one can stop you from trying.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

One of your happiest places deep inside is when you enjoy the long view. If the details are endless, Sag can feel bogged down. This week offers a bonus. Mars, hot-fire planet that adds a fierce and sexy edge, transits to your solar ninth house. Considering your options? Another country, with a mindset to match? Let yourself see what possibilities may be. They are calling!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Want to know how your week will go? There’s energy, direction, and focus for you, Capricorn. Mars, planet of heat and action, moves full force into your solar eighth house. In a relationship? This bodes well, with both of you receiving the fruit of your efforts. On your own? It’s easier to get from A to B. There’s no hesitancy required as you reach out.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

With Saturn in your sign, do you feel like you have to do everything? All alone and no one to help? Do you take care of everyone, but you’re not sure they notice? Saturn is the planet of ‘the unrealized father’. Male or female, you’re the steadfast framework that others lean on. Mars transits to your relationship sector. No surprise? You’ll soon match another with your energy.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What has to happen to get things started? Pent-up feelings, financial pressure, inner redirection? Mars symbolizes determination and focus. Survival is a guiding force. So is passion. This planet transits to create heat in your sixth house of service. It forges a pathway for your spirit to align with the whispers your heart requires.