♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Is there something in your life that won’t change fast enough? If so, this is the week you know for sure. Mars goes retrograde. He’s treading water, when he’d rather dive in. Your feelings are invested. The Full Moon reflects every nerve, frayed or relaxed. It’s not a snap judgement you’re making. Venus squares Jupiter, and you know you are right.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you don’t yet know what to say, no worries about your pacing. Mars goes retrograde, and everyone slows down. Whether they know it or not, this celestial event offers time for reflection. This is borne out by the Full Moon, making your feelings all too clear. The Sun squares Chiron. You may be forced to make a decision which ultimately heals you.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may want to fly off, or you may be in the midst of planning your next escape. If it’s a vacation you’re after, you’ve picked the right time. Mars goes retrograde. Things slow down, so moving quickly is counter-productive. The Full Moon reflects your interests and how you feel. Staying in? Find something you like and hunker down. Ambition can wait.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Feeling distracted? The stars build down time into your days. Mars goes retrograde. If you plan to be high-powered, expect things to be on the ‘go slow’. The Full Moon reflects this, giving you time to consider. Venus in your financial sector squares a retro Jupiter. What you are doing may take time to smooth out or reconstruct. Go easy on yourself.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Mars goes retrograde. It’s not your ruling planet, but the affinity is unmistakable. Lions can roar, and are used to being in charge. If you’re feeling blocked, or your plans have met with resistance, it’s going to be alright. The Full Moon gives everyone a chance to wring out their feelings. Venus in Leo squares a retrograde Jupiter. You will master this temporary set-back.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Friends come up with some wacky, though viable, suggestions. Mars goes retrograde. In your sector of work, this is more a time of contemplation than action. Since the stars slow things down, use your powerful Mercury-ruled self to consider your options. The Full Moon is more to your liking. While others are admitting to their feelings, you’re already comfortable

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

The wind whips and the weather goes nuts, yet you’re moving to your inner calm. Finally, a week you can trust. You create the life you energized, whether you remember or not. Think back to what you have wished for. This is a time of high manifestation. Mars goes retrograde, giving you time to breathe. The Full Moon fills your feelings to the brim.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Things won’t be secret for much longer. People’s auric fields are starting to overlap. Picking up impressions is something you do. Your feelings are the barometer of words you don’t express. Soon, you won’t have to say anything. This is a gift which leaves you free to enjoy other areas of your life. Mars goes retrograde. Take a break. The Full Moon makes your plans more tangible.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Although you may want to race ahead, Saturn opposes the Sun. In your sector of finances, it’s worth sitting down to consider your next move. Mars goes retrograde, and may insist. The Full Moon reflects how warming the heart can boost the ego. Get outside. Take a walk, go to the gym, or for a swim. Keep moving until you break through to your very best future.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Some say Saturn and Pluto in your sign are too heavy to handle. However, you can do this. Saturn is your ruling planet. He assists in turning thoughts into things. Your ideas create structure, including the one you live in. If you’re not sure which dream you’d like to inhabit, take your time. Mars goes retrograde. The Full Moon helps you feel your way through this.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Tired of being hit by others’ feeling-waves? Enjoy the art of dodging. This week is beset with squares and oppositions. Simply put, things happen more slowly. Mars goes retrograde, offering every astrological excuse to relax. It’s more a time of massages than weight-lifting. The Full Moon reflects light on your dreams. It’s not time to build them yet, only to acknowledge they are there.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re not the ‘last’ sign of the zodiac. In many ways, you encompass all of them. That’s why you’re thought of as cosmic – flexible and open to receive starlit communications. The Sun squares Chiron and opposes Saturn this week. Feelings and tradition may not agree. Mars goes retrograde. Breathe, slow down, find a way to relax. The Full Moon brings friends to the rescue.