♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

While there are those you can’t do enough for, it could be a clever veil of the cosmos. You may choose to check your attachments – do they heal, or deplete? If the latter, allow them to continue their karmic track. Send blessings, but be sure to refuel yourself. Venus enters your solar twelfth house. Beauty and love are behind the scenes, preparing the final touches to your dreams.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Refill your cup with the tasty warmth you deserve. Venus moves into a lovely placement, enticing co-operation between friends. You see their integrity surface, and feel relief that you found them (or they found you). Planetary aspects are filled with hope, dreams, and inspiration. You are an asset to any group you connect with. Let your light be admired this week.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You may switch back and forth from one side of your ‘twin’ personality to the other. It’s not your fault – the stars threw you in the deep end! The balance comes from Venus. This money and love goddess transits to your career sector. Not working? Your public presence receives a star-based glow. Added to Neptune and Vesta, you’re able to weave a fantasy worth its glitter.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your career can become a hate-to-love event. You didn’t mean to get so involved, but you really are needed. Venus transits to a sector where you’re flying high – so it’s easy to see the bigger picture. Natural empath that you are, the spiritual meaning turns up and it’s all worth it. You can settle in to corners that once were too dark to deal with. Not working? You’re needed even more.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There is greatness in your stars. You don’t have to lead all the time, but generally, you can’t help it. The emphasis has moved away from last week’s fascination. Relationships receive a boost. Venus transits to add her allure – if you have someone to share it with. If not, you could find you are in a luxury suite, keeping some plush moments for yourself. Enjoy some sunny solitude.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

What you do for income may or may not feel like ‘enough’, but this week it’s a soul-soothing journey. You don’t have to do this all alone. There are ways to call in your karmic connections. While this may seem like astrological magic, there’s a strength in knowing the power of your stars. Venus transits to bless a relationship. It’s yours, or about to be!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Feeling fragile? You’re not actually on shaky ground. Recent events could have you question where you stand. Venus transits from your romance sector. She ups the ante to change dynamics which previously held you back. This goddess of pleasure makes work a more comfortable task, with colleagues in an agreeable mood. A bonus or promotion is possible.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun connects with Chiron, warming parts of you that have needed to heal. Venus transits to your romance sector. If you’re looking for a creative boost, she gives the glow that artists seek. It may be straightforward, as in the gesture of a gift, or you may choose to infuse your rosy behavior with undeniable affection. Money may have a hand in the choices you make.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Due to the influence of planets in your solar fourth house, you’ve been wedged into a corner. Where and how you live may be in your thoughts. Not only are you dealing with idealistic Neptune, retrograde Mercury, and stay-at-home Vesta, Venus enters to add to your daydreams. Comfort in your abode arrives, though someone may not be as available as you’d like.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Capricorns like to see practical ideas on the table. This doesn’t mean you are not an idealist, or want anything less than the highest good for all. You’d just like to see it happen and stay that way. With Venus leaving your income sector, you can be less focused on your bank account. Family meetings aim for the diplomatic side of your discussions. Let your gentle side show.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Actions lead to results you can see, helping your decisions this week. The slippery financial shake-out Neptune created in your income sector receives a welcome boost. Venus transits from your sign to your solar second house. This planetary position may offer a better office, a bonus, or a promotion. Or it could be that your investment in the arts finally pays off!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

If you want to feel silky-smooth, or ask the price of the glitter in the window, this is the week to do so. You don’t have to spend a fortune, but at least you’ll have back-up in your choices. A number of planets are in Pisces. This doesn’t mean you’re under a lot of pressure. Venus transits to your sign to make sure life looks rosy, and you will, too!