It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Stars sparkle their way into Aries. Happy Birthday! If events aren’t cooperating, breathe deeply. Mercury is retrograde. Not forever. New doors open during this time. There’s a special connection lined up. Venus in your sign transits away – to your money sector. This adds beauty with layered, luxurious moments. Restoration and healing arrive soon.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus enters your sign. For the next three and a half weeks, you’ve got a bonus feature. Your ruling planet brings you twice the love and more of the beauty Taurus is famous for. You’ve still got Uranus, Mercury retrograde, and the Sun making promises to amp up your aura. They’re hovering, building up strength for mid-April when Mercury goes direct.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Pallas Athene is right on the cusp of Gemini. She’s a warrior goddess who fights. Enjoy your courage and innate intelligence. Ruling planet Mercury is retrograde. If you feel a film on your week, take time out. Relax into your own deep reflection. A bonus is found where you go and what you discover each day.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Wouldn’t you love a source of renewal you can count on? Even nature’s cycles seem to be changing mid-stream. The planets still have their focus on you. Resonating on the inside, they represent a harmony that hums through. When they move, you become a symphony. Mercury may be retrograde, but this week you can spiral out to become a song of the galaxy.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Chiron, Neptune, and Juno highlight resources within a partnership. They represent a vibration that is subtle, with wisdom that is felt, but not necessarily seen. Mercury is retrograde, so at the moment they rub an unresolved angle to Leo. Their friction distracts until you find the relief you need. Voila! A leap has been made – all of it meant to be.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Virgos have a subtle finesse. As an earth sign, others may not know this, since you’re such a hard worker – truly ‘salt of the earth’. You need quiet time to restore, with fresh air, a walk in the park, or a music zone all to yourself. Your ruler, Mercury, is retrograde. Play a game to see if you can give yourself twice as much time to rest and revitalize!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This is an interesting time for Libra, especially. Mercury is retrograde, in your solar seventh house of relationships. Does yours seem to be going backwards? If so, give yourself a few weeks until Mercury moves into direct motion. What’s intriguing is that it is trine the North Node of the Moon. A destiny aspect based on your stacked-up karma! Get ready.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Venus enters your relationship sector. Whether you’re falling in, out, or not at all, the next few weeks are telling. At the same time, Mercury is retrograde. Romance may be confusing, or seem to drift away. The North Node of the Moon has a direct connect. As always, taking care of yourself rewrites your karmic destiny script.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re enthusiastic and optimistic, learning how diverse human nature can be. On the surface, it may seem you’ve ‘stumbled’ into this, or that someone threw you on the path. As a truth-seeker, it makes sense you’re strengthening your light. Mercury retrograde works for you. The extra details and time offered can put you on a completely different track.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Pluto is two-thirds of the way through Capricorn. You’ve walked a careful line between chaos and keeping tradition secure. Extreme changes you’ve weathered have forced you to sharpen your edge, yet you’ve kept your heart open and warm. With Mercury retrograde, miscommunications around home reflect shared priorities, especially with a partner.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Basically, what’s beneath the surface is unearthed. This includes your peaceful sanctuary in the form of privacy. Venus transits to your solar fourth house of home base, which becomes a dream in real time. Love may flirt with you this week, but beware. Mercury retrograde has to laugh at the misinterpretations.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

With Chiron in Pisces, emotional healing prevails. Mercury retrograde allows schedules to fray, untethered. On the flip side, Neptune helps you reach out for answers, as far as you can imagine. There are leaps in changing your DNA and recognizing epigenetics. Meaning, resonating from within, what you would like without.