♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Any minute can hold a surprise. You’ve had your share of interruptions; now they’re the kind you like. Mercury, the messenger, decides it’s time to open up. He can’t hold back as he transits to your communication sector. When it comes to what others make sure you hear, you’re in the thick of it. The Full Moon sends beams of light to think about travel. Time for a break?

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

While you prefer to take things slowly, at least enough to feel them, the stars help everyone rush to their own madness. Mercury enters your income sector. You may hear rumors, or gossip that sounds like facts. Opposite Mercury is the Full Moon. The balance is found in trusting your own judgment and pacing. Not to mention, following your heart. All of which you are very skilled at!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

All the things you didn’t want to know are just about to show up. Luckily, ruling planet Mercury moves into Gemini. While the Full Moon shines in areas ready to be revealed, Mercury helps you sort them. Save, toss, give away. Not everything that has landed in your lap is worthy of staying there! Give yourself a special time out to enjoy whatever you like.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Do you think you’re moving in someone else’s gulfstream? What do you tell your friends, when time is squeezed to the limit? Mercury enters your solar twelfth house. Words may have drifted out of reach. The Moon shows its full face at the same time. Work is all mist and feelings. Take a swim, a hot bath, or listen to the sound of flowing water. Soothe yourself and reveal nothing.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

You were born to lead. You also need to be recognized. A Leo living life behind the scenes is not a happy kitty. Forget the false modesty others seem to force upon you. Don’t worry about the pressures of being in charge. Mercury transits to your friendship sector. They really will hear you when you roar. Or if you speak softly! The Full Moon offers romance. Do you have time?

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Virgos are thought to be shy. In essence you’re discerning, waiting for a quality conversation. You work hard to tone up your thoughts. Why settle for anything less? You also are a bit of an efficiency expert. Mercury transits to kick your career sector into gear. Watch out! The Full Moon at the same time may make things feel out of kilter. Find your balance in the details.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Fast-thinker, risk taker, is it time to take a trip? Are you restless to travel, so much so you wish you didn’t have to stop to check the details? Mercury, the messenger, enters your solar ninth house. It’s an enticement to discover far-away places. You’ve proven you can do what you set out to do. The Full Moon reveals you may be ready for something different altogether.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

If you had to do it all yourself, you’d probably be ok. Scorpios feel the tiniest movement in their field, and are not fond of distractions. Mercury, the messenger, enters your sector of conversation and shared thoughts. If you find a partner who picks up on signals, talking won’t be the main focus. The Full Moon opens up feelings and your possible wild streak.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

This is you, on a planet going off in all directions. If you don’t find yours, you’ll be carried off with it. Is that what you want? Your natural optimism lends itself to believing others, but right now, you have to choose your own path. Mercury enters your partnership sector. It’s easier to speak up. Trust yourself. The Full Moon is in your sign, making it impossible not to.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Things come more easily. You may have thought they never would, or stopped hoping. It’s not that you lost your mojo, or the stars turned inside out. It’s just that it’s your turn now. Energy surges as Mercury, the messenger, transits to your solar sixth house. Work is a blessing. You meet those of like mind. The Full Moon brings dreams so they can eventually come true.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Honestly, don’t do it if you don’t want to. Be true to yourself, and watch where you end up. It may not be what is expected, or even what you’ve trained for. But it’s exactly the kind of thing that can keep you happy and healthy for a much longer time. Mercury transits to your sector of romance. Now it all makes sense! Speak up. The Full Moon makes it harder to hold feelings in.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

There’s always something to feel in a Pisces domain. Not that you want it to be overwhelming, but that’s how you make decisions. Pisces is a water sign, and water signs govern the emotions. You need to feel it for something to have value. Mercury, the messenger, enters your area of home base. If you have an idea, share it. Your passion and caring makes all the difference.