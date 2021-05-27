♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥¥♣♣♣

This week is split between you and public life. Friends want your attention. Groups do too. Yet family and home life beckons. How do you keep everyone happy, including yourself? Your heart and soul connect with career the first few days. Then Venus transits to where you live, and who’s there with you. You can balance both, with bonus cuddles and laughter.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus transits to your solar third house. Finances translate to luxurious conversations. Brothers, sisters and neighbors are open to your ideas. Double check if a response seems upside down. Mercury goes retrograde (in a chatty sign). Friends may move so fast, they don’t notice the impact of what they’re saying. New financial openings are on the horizon.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re innovative, creative, and good with finances, especially in a pinch. Do friends and family notice this? Gemini is born with a flair for unraveling any situation. You can analyze on the go. Thoughts are things as you assess projects in real time. Mercury the Messenger goes retrograde this week. Count to ten. You can tease out the fluff as you find treasures at your own pace.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars continues to bring drive and purpose. You thrive with the energy at hand. Mercury goes retrograde. Others may not catch on to what you’re saying. If you’re getting silence or a glazed look, don’t blame yourself. Take a breath and check in. Did what you say match what they heard? Venus transits to Cancer. Beauty, money, and taste treats. Finally, a reason for living!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Do distractions keep you from settling in to your schedule? Then when you do, it’s time for something else? Mercury goes retrograde this week. Thinking takes more than the usual effort, plus plans are likely to change. However, you can still direct the outcome. Venus enters your dream sector. There’s a delicious soft center to this. Keep visualizing what you want it to be.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Virgos have a unique ability to see the inner workings of their thoughts. Once you check in with your mechanations, you can turn your circuit boards on at will. This comes in handy when ruler Mercury goes retrograde, which it does this week. Detach and observe for ultimate precision. Venus transits to make friends an excellent choice for your most pressing questions.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury connects with Venus. You’re likely to be chatty and inspired. It does everyone good to be near you. It’s your own ‘appreciation of beauty’ week. This goes double at work. You may help others see what’s lovely, lifting the weight off their shoulders. Venus transits to bring friends closer. Then Mercury goes retrograde. Spiritual upgrade, anyone?

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s time to get moving, but there’s so much to do. Scorpios are beset with potential romance. It holds the promise of fun and distraction. Venus in this sector transits away, lifting you to the overview. Don’t want to see behind the scenes? Trust yourself to expand your interests in an accelerated course or weekend retreat. Mercury goes retrograde. More relationship mind-meld.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel like circumstances are making your decisions? If they don’t match your wishes, it’s the equivalent of feeling trapped. Not something a Sag will stand for! Opportunities and negotiations shift. Venus in your sector of partnership transits to shared resources. They may become more understanding of a current predicament. Mercury goes retrograde. Sign nothing.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pluto is in the third decan of your sign. This places you in an advanced position. During its transit it turns your life upside down. You grow exponentially. Not easy, but powerful. Saturn is in your income sector. Invested financially or emotionally? Be sure to lock it down. Venus transits to soothe a relationship. Mercury goes retrograde and confuses even the best of communicators.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Is the ultimate game plan up for grabs, now that so many things have happened? Or do you still have that visual of your perfect day, which you’d happily keep in a loop? Pluto traverses your solar twelfth house. Dreams reflect where your soul sends you. Venus transits to make work profitable. Mercury goes retrograde. Cozy may start to itch. Stretch and enjoy a luxury bath.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If life were a chocolate chip cookie, your tastebuds would swell up. Then you’d be stuck without all the other treats. Now is the time to do what you love best. Don’t worry about the results, or nit-picky tasks that take forever. Venus transits to make a romantic statement. Sink into beauty you’ll remember. Mercury goes retrograde soon after. Then, you’ll have to think twice.