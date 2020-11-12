♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Nothing drives Aries crazier than a Mars retrograde. Especially when it’s in your sign. Your ruling planet goes direct this week. The flow and the function of your hopes and dreams now move forward. There’s a New Moon to help kick it off. It delves into your needs at work, and where your career can take you. Jupiter and Pluto bring a chance to make a huge expansion.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

The pressure you have been living with starts to taper off. While requirements may still take your attention, light at the end of the tunnel can be seen. Mars goes direct. You have been working against a headwind. Now the stream shifts in your favor. This New Moon favors a special relationship. Jupiter and Pluto bring you expanded views. With this bonus, play it straight.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Mars goes direct, so you can finally reach your friends. Or they can connect with you. Taking steps forward won’t require every ounce of energy as it did when Mars was retrograde. The New Moon kicks things up a notch. Projects can be started, and old ones upgraded. Work and health go hand in hand. Jupiter and Pluto offer an expansive turn of events. Could be sexy!

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Mars moves direct. Thus begins a better week for the Moon Child. As a water sign, it doesn’t hurt to have the tides move you towards a destination. Even if said goal is to be able to relax in the midst of the madness. The New Moon is equally a kick-start proposition. Not only is it in compatible sign Scorpio, it infuses your house of romance with feeling and intuitive bursts.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

Leo is governed by the Sun, which rules the heart. You lead with your beliefs, hopes, and personal inspiration. You give courage where it’s needed, generous with your energy. You do expect the truth, especially with a partner. Mars moves direct, clearing the air. The New Moon may be a bit icky sticky at home. However, strength and security are now building a bridge.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

There’s an inner peace to be found, especially for Virgos. Vesta, keeper of the sacred hearth, is your guardian angel. She’s in your sign, working to balance energy in your relationship sector. Ceres, goddess of abundance, is opposite. Don’t let her generous nature fool you into thinking she’s all that. The New Moon reveals the pretenders to let you know what’s real.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Once you get started, you don’t easily stop. Think of the swinging scales of justice, one of your star-based symbols. Touch one side, and the other responds. They finally balance, if they are equally weighted. This week shows where you stand. Mars goes direct in your relationship sector. The New Moon reveals what may be your biggest turn on in terms of creating income.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Happy Birthday, Scorpio! Whether it’s now, before, or after, you deserve to luxuriate in a long celebration. Mars goes direct. Since it’s in your area of work, you’ll be moving fast. Constant interactions clear the way to handle the next round of confusion. The New Moon is a blessing if you give heart to your instincts. It’s in your sign, offering a new door to walk through.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Sagittarians are resilient and tend to bounce back. Enthusiasm grows this week. Simply put, when you hang out with those who get you, feedback can be nurturing and healing. If those around you turn into stone when you share your best joke, it’s time to move along. The New Moon in your solar twelfth house beats the drum to dreams that are incoming.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week is full of mega-major potential for Capricorns. Mars goes direct, so you can move your plans forward. The New Moon connects you with friends who have ideas to share. With the Jupiter-Pluto conjunction in your sign, you can go larger than planned. Huge. As Jupiter brings unusual opportunities, Pluto brings shadows to the light.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Unexpected path-crossings nurture your spirit. The universe acts quickly without much time to think. Synchronicity pops in with a surprise. Mars goes direct, speeding up your trajectory. The New Moon starts a cycle where a little initiative largely recharges your career. Jupiter and Pluto give you a break of impressive proportions. Take it, play straight, and enjoy your winnings.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

A gift from the stars includes a peek behind the scenes. You have the chance to merge with a greater awareness. Mars, planet of action, goes direct. Your income and finances take center stage. The New Moon clears up questions about what’s coming your way. This Moon sextiles Jupiter, Pluto, and Pallas Athene. Powerful friends and organizations may redirect your focus.