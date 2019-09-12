♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Full Moon puts light behind the scenes. This may not be where you wish it. What you see are areas that have been hidden. Others may have dropped things in the darkness, or it may be something you put away long ago. In any case, what has been forgotten could show up. That said, Mercury opposes Chiron this week. Someone with a soft heart reframes the picture.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Vesta in your sign encourages you to keep your inner flame alive. Because energy is focused on you, access the tools and skills needed to take good care of yourself. In doing so, others are given permission to allow you the space you require. You’ll attract what interests you and nurtures your spirit. The Full Moon reflects light on the subject. Share this with friends who understand.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

What are you doing with your free time? Oh, there isn’t any? This is a typical Gemini trait. When you’re not flying around the globe, or free-wheeling in and out of meetings, you’re helping others not to take life so seriously. This week’s Full Moon is a case in point. It reflects light in your sector of career and public standing. Your choices attract more than you know.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Just opposite your sign are Pluto and Saturn. They have systematically been taking apart your life, and putting it together in a different way. This is especially true in relationships, which are rarely what you think you signed up for. This week’s Full Moon makes a lovely aspect to Cancer. You may meet someone who feels like a true soulmate. Great minds think alike.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You have a great kindness which is sometimes misunderstood. That’s because, since you’re a leader, you may have to handle the discipline, too. At the moment, your focus on resources could take you away from other things. Venus, Mercury, the Sun, Mars, and Juno require you to stay on top. The Full Moon brings you what the greater force would like you to have.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Sun continues to be in your sign. Happy Birthday! The heavens arrange their focus upon you. Have you noticed this in your day-to-day? The air is heavy with vibes that match your own. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus hover in Virgo. Pleasant energies fill up the space around you in the same way. The Full Moon whispers that a partnership can be magical.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Questions left unanswered? You’ll find them more easily as you drift off to sleep. The reason for this is the stellium of planets taking up more of your subconscious mind. Juno, Mars, the Sun, Mercury, and Venus are transiting the dream sector of your chart. They won’t be there forever, rest assured. The Full Moon lets you take your deeper knowledge and apply it to your work.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your friends still want more of you than perhaps you have to go around. Such is the price of popularity! The Full Moon is in a very romantic place in your chart. If you have someone to share it with, make sentimental plans. Music, film, and hot baths make this easy to relax into. Venus and Mercury transit to get your dream sector started. It should be interesting.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The big picture may not have signed on the dotted line just yet. As such, you may feel you need another way to lift yourself up. The Full Moon makes home life romantic if you can take the tides that go with it. If you’re not into the emotional realms at the moment, enjoy the transit of Venus and Mercury. They move into your friendship sector, bringing all the balance you need.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Part of last week’s pressures move on. The Full Moon heightens your feelings, perhaps in an impassioned conversation. It’s nice to feel so alive. Enjoy the transit of Venus and Mercury. They saunter into your career sector, making work a bit of joy. Saturn goes direct. Since it’s your ruling planet, this is a great relief. You can expect more sense than nonsense to prevail.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

While part of you is fascinated by a sticky wicket, another aspect of your personality can’t be bothered. That’s the truth. The Full Moon may even pull on your irascible good nature to drag you through emotions that were long ago wrung out. It will be about money. Don’t let it get to you. Mercury and Venus transit to bring justice and balance. Saturn goes direct to ensure it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

The Full Moon is in your sign. To avoid the melodrama it may want to start, have a few films ready to view, or book in a dinner with even-keel friends. Star-based influences release their hold when it comes to an important relationship. Juno, Mars, and the Sun still reside in this sector to keep things grounded. This does not mean at a standstill. Saturn goes direct for a doable pace.